In an era where disinformation travels faster than diplomacy, Pakistan has increasingly found itself targeted not by facts, but by ideologically driven narratives masquerading as analysis. The latest example is Filip Dewinter, a senior figure in Belgium’s far-right Vlaams Belang party, who has emerged as a vocal European amplifier of India’s anti-Pakistan propaganda. Draped in the language of counterterrorism and “security,” Dewinter’s attacks on Pakistan reveal less about reality on the ground and more about the convergence of Islamophobia, far-right extremism, and geopolitical opportunism.

Labeling Pakistan a “terror state” is not merely inaccurate—it is a deliberate distortion that erases decades of sacrifice, resilience, and internationally acknowledged counterterrorism success. Pakistan has paid one of the heaviest prices in the global war against terrorism, losing tens of thousands of civilians and security personnel while dismantling militant networks operating within its borders. To ignore this reality is to deny documented history.

Dewinter’s narrative conveniently aligns with India’s long-standing attempt to externalize its internal security failures by blaming Pakistan without credible evidence. From attacks in Delhi to incidents in Indian-administered Kashmir, accusations are routinely made before investigations are concluded. This pattern reflects political expediency, not judicial rigor. Criminal acts demand professional inquiry—not geopolitical scapegoating.

Calls to suspend or sever economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the European Union further expose the punitive logic underpinning this propaganda. Such measures would do little to address security challenges while disproportionately harming civilians, undermining regional stability, and dismantling avenues for dialogue. Isolation has never defeated extremism; cooperation has.

Equally misleading are claims that Pakistan shelters or sponsors militant groups. In reality, Pakistan has conducted sustained, transparent counterterrorism operations and maintains intelligence-sharing arrangements with major global partners. Millions of Pakistanis have themselves been displaced by terrorism—hardly the profile of a state that benefits from extremist violence. Allegations of bounties, European threats, or overseas plots linked to Pakistan remain unsupported by verified evidence, yet are repeatedly recycled to malign the country’s image.

What makes Dewinter’s role particularly troubling is his ideological background. His record of Islamophobic rhetoric, associations with far-right and neo-Nazi-linked networks, and public alignment with extremist movements across Europe strip his claims of credibility. His vocal support for India’s ruling BJP and Israel is framed as opposition to “radical Islam,” but in practice, it amounts to blanket hostility toward Muslim-majority societies. Pakistan, by virtue of its identity, becomes an easy target.

This ideological bias also serves to obscure uncomfortable realities. India’s systemic persecution of Muslims, Dalits, and Kashmiris under Hindutva policies receives little attention from figures like Dewinter. Human rights abuses in Indian-occupied Kashmir, discriminatory citizenship laws, and the shrinking space for dissent are glossed over, while Pakistan is portrayed through a reductive and dishonest lens. Such selective outrage reveals propaganda, not principle.

Contrary to these narratives, Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts have earned significant international recognition. In March 2025, Pakistani authorities captured and facilitated the extradition of ISIS-K commander Mohammad Sharifullah—responsible for the 2021 Kabul airport bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members. The operation was publicly praised by U.S. President Donald Trump in his address to Congress, accompanied by renewed security cooperation, including substantial F-16 support linked to counterterrorism operations.

Senior U.S. officials, including the Defense Secretary, National Security Advisor, and CENTCOM leadership, have described Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner” in combating ISIS-K threats emanating from Afghanistan. The European Union itself reaffirmed Pakistan’s role during the 9th EU–Pakistan Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in Brussels in February 2025, focusing on preventing violent extremism, countering terrorist financing, and addressing foreign fighter flows. The United Kingdom continues close intelligence collaboration with Pakistan against shared threats.

These facts stand in stark contrast to the caricature promoted by far-right ideologues. Pakistan condemns violence unequivocally, rejects extremism in all its forms, and remains committed to regional peace. Its judiciary operates independently, and claims of politically motivated prosecutions or systemic censorship lack substantiation. Like many states, Pakistan navigates complex challenges—but complexity should not be weaponized into condemnation.

Ultimately, Dewinter’s attacks are less about Pakistan and more about the politics of fear in Europe and the strategic narratives of India. When extremist voices dominate discourse, truth becomes collateral damage. It is therefore incumbent upon policymakers, media, and international partners to distinguish between ideologically driven propaganda and empirically grounded reality.

Pakistan’s record is not perfect, but it is real, verifiable, and acknowledged by those who matter in global counterterrorism efforts. Allowing far-right actors to redefine this record serves neither justice nor security. Facts—not extremism—must guide international engagement.