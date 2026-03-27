The Mediator’s Trap – Learning from 1971

Amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran threatening to destabilize the broader West Asia region, Pakistan has offered to serve as a mediator between the two adversaries. According to media reports, Islamabad is facilitating backchannel negotiations between the United States and Iran, thus echoing a historical parallel—one that Pakistan understands well, but from which it has not directly benefited.

In the early 1970s, Pakistan quietly played a key role in opening diplomatic channels between China and the United States. From Islamabad, Henry Kissinger took a secret flight on a PIA plane to Beijing on July 9, 1971, paving the way for Richard Nixon’s historic visit to Beijing. This event marked the end of years of Sino-USA hostility and altered the dynamics of the Cold War. Another parallel is that, in 1971, Pakistan was trusted by both China and the USA. President Richard Nixon had strong affection and goodwill for Pakistan. Similarly, in 2026, Pakistan maintains friendly relations with both Iran and the USA, with President Trump publicly praising Pakistan’s top military and civilian leaders. Tehran, for its part, views Pakistan as the only trusted channel in the neighborhood; that sentiment has been echoed in its parliament too—a window Pakistan should use but not overestimate.

However, history also offers a warning. Despite facilitating one of the 20th century’s most significant diplomatic breakthroughs, Pakistan itself emerged weakened from it. The trauma of December 16, 1971—when Pakistan’s eastern wing was carved away while its great-power supporters looked elsewhere—exposed the critical flaw of alignment without mutual benefits. Pakistan helped change the world, but did not sufficiently secure its own position in it.

Today, Islamabad faces a similar test. Hosting dialogue between the United States and Iran should not be just about peace in West Asia; it should be about Pakistan’s place in a rapidly shifting regional order. The question is whether this time Pakistan can convert diplomatic relevance into tangible economic and strategic gain.

The stakes are much higher now than in 1971. The ongoing instability in the Gulf has already exposed Pakistan’s vulnerabilities; rising energy prices and disrupted supply lines will further slow economic recovery. For Pakistan, regional peace is not just an abstract diplomatic goal—it is a vital economic necessity.

Therefore, this moment presents an opportunity. If Pakistan successfully establishes itself as a credible mediator, it can boost its relations with the United States, Iran, and the Gulf states. However, Pakistan needs to manage its relationships carefully. Any perceived bias—whether toward Washington or Tehran—could undermine its role. Quiet diplomacy—rather than public positioning—will be key.

But diplomacy alone will not be enough. The lesson of Kissinger’s backchannel is that facilitating outcomes for others is not the same as benefiting from them.

Therefore, Pakistan should not only facilitate talks; it must also position itself as a stakeholder in the upcoming economic landscape. If tensions between Washington and Tehran ease, the focus will likely shift to trade routes, energy projects, and reconstruction efforts. Pakistan needs to ensure it has a seat at that table to secure its role in these opportunities. Pakistan should ensure that any role in facilitating dialogue yields tangible outcomes: deferred oil payment facilities from Gulf partners, expanded market access for Pakistani exports, and clear timelines for stalled investment projects. These are not concessions but logical extensions of Pakistan’s stabilizing role. Without attaching material expectations to its diplomacy, Pakistan risks once again being praised for its relevance while gaining little from it.

Islamabad should promote projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar port, not just as bilateral Chinese-Pakistani initiatives but as new trade routes connecting Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East, thereby supporting a broader regional stabilization effort. Likewise, Pakistan should seek investment commitments, particularly in energy infrastructure and mining sectors such as Reko Diq, as part of its strategic objective.

None of this will materialize unless Pakistan establishes an institutional framework to create a stable domestic investment environment. The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) should be granted constitutional backing to improve decision-making and act as a one-stop shop for swift project execution. International partners have grown frustrated with Pakistan’s pattern of setting ambitious goals but failing to implement them; making the SIFC a constitutionally protected entity would show that this time, the mechanisms for delivery are built to last. The way it performs will determine whether external opportunities translate into real economic benefits.

The opportunity is real. But history suggests that relevance alone does not translate into reward. If Pakistan approaches this moment without a clear strategy, it risks repeating an old pattern—facilitating change for others while remaining on the margins itself. This time, the real test will not be whether Pakistan can bring adversaries to the table, but whether it can secure its own place at it. The next six months will determine whether Pakistan learns from 1971 or repeats it.