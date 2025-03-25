The liberation war narrative must include people’s ownership of the war

In this project to weave a grand narrative, history was constructed according to the wishes of the ruler. It is not what occurred that mattered. What mattered was what fit into the narrative. Rather than the truth, what was more important was what was “comfortable” for the narrative. That is why it is taboo to mention Sheikh Mujib’s tireless efforts to establish Pakistan as a Muslim League worker and later his dreams being shattered. That is why when discussing history, the narrative jumps abruptly from the 1947 partition of the subcontinent to 1971.

This narrative is discordant with the fact that there are freedom fighters within the opposition political parties. Ziaur Rahman was one of the main commanders of the liberation war, but this narrative reduces him to an “agent of Pakistan.” Other than Awami League, the contribution of those with other political ideologies, rural and marginal communities and even leftist freedom fighters, is totally evaded. It is the grand narrative that decides on who is the “genuine” freedom fighter and who should be considered a freedom fighter or not.

What actually transpired during the liberation war, who actually took part in the war, and such facts are often obscured. More importance is given to who accept, support and imbibe the history as spun by the single narrative.

The grand narrative does not only determine who are the freedom fighters or set a benchmark for that, it also determines who are the razakars (collaborators against the war) of various generations. According to this narrative, Awami League is the guardian of the liberation war and so when anyone opposes the programmes of this party or its leaders, this is simplified as an opposition to the liberation war. That is why anyone who opposed Awami League leaders were tagged as “razakars”, “Jamaat-Shibir” or “razakarer bachcha (son of the razakar)”, etc.