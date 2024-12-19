The Gen Z factor in geopolitics and the Bangladesh-US dynamics

In his victory speech following the US presidential election last month, President-elect Donald Trump began by thanking his supporters and highlighting the unwavering support of his family, especially his youngest son, Barron Trump. Barron, who stood by his father’s side during the speech, was acknowledged as a source of strength throughout the campaign, particularly his silent role in shaping the podcast strategy for the Trump campaign during the election. Barron masterminded the well-crafted campaign’s digital presence, utilising podcasts as a key platform to engage with tech-savvy voters, with his calm presence offering a softening contrast to the fiery rhetoric of the election. This draws an interesting parallel to developments in Bangladesh, and both offer a glimpse into a future where youth-driven values can guide the direction of politics and trade.

The argument that those belonging to Generation Z, or Gen Z, is too immature to take on higher roles, overtaking more experienced generations, overlooks the fact that maturity and leadership are not solely defined by age or years of experience, but by fresh perspectives and the ability to address current challenges. Rather than criticising Gen Z for stepping into leading roles, it is more productive to guide them through the complexities of the future. By fostering intergenerational collaboration, older generations can equip Gen Z with the tools they need to lead effectively in an ever-evolving global landscape, navigating the nuances of decision-making, diplomacy, and long-term strategy. For instance, Gen Z in Bangladesh must grasp the complexities of global trade, including the influence of major powers like the US, China, Russia and the EU, each with its own economic priorities and strategies.

Gen Z should keep in mind that the US cannot afford to overlook a partner like Bangladesh given the country’s pivotal position in South Asia’s economic landscape. Bangladesh’s geopolitical location along the Bay of Bengal places it at the crossroads of vital maritime routes and in close proximity to other major players, including India and China. Supporting Bangladesh’s economic stability aligns with the US Indo-Pacific Strategy, offering a counterbalance to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and reducing excessive reliance on Beijing in an increasingly contested region. By understanding these complexities, Gen Z leaders can advocate for policies that not only drive growth locally, but also position Bangladesh as a bridge between aforesaid larger powers. Likewise, they must actively participate in international forums, harnessing its geopolitical influence to negotiate better trade terms, attract foreign green investments, and secure support on critical climate issues, especially given Bangladesh’s vulnerability.

For the US, missing out on Bangladesh as a partner would mean yielding influence in South Asia to China and Russia, potentially limiting its own access to the rapidly growing South Asian market and diminishing regional strategic foothold. Conversely, by leveraging the Indo-Pacific Strategy and EU Global Gateway together with the potential BRICS and ASEAN alignment, Bangladesh can pursue a more autonomous development path that safeguards its economic interests and strategic flexibility. This multi-aligned approach empowers Bangladesh to tap into a variety of global resources, strengthening its economy while asserting its role as a key player in the geopolitical and economic order of Asia.

Gen Z should recognise that Bangladesh’s growing maturity opens new opportunities for deeper US engagement given a renewed Trump presidency. No longer just a partner for development assistance or low-cost manufacturing, Bangladesh is increasingly a sophisticated strategic ally ready to foster a forward-looking relationship based on mutual economic growth and matured strategic alignment. Expanding trade and investment in emerging sectors, supporting the diversification of Bangladesh’s economy, and increasing trade preferences could not only secure US interests in Asia, but also ensure that Bangladesh remains resilient in a region of growing strategic significance.

Bangladesh’s growing role as a soft power leader within the Muslim world is a significant asset that enhances its strategic appeal to the US, especially amid shifting global alliances. As the world’s third largest Muslim-majority country, Bangladesh is well-positioned to influence and engage with other Muslim-majority nations with a rich history of promoting religious tolerance and social stability. This moderate stance of the country offers a model that can resonate in regions susceptible to extremism, making it a potentially valuable partner for the US in promoting win-win stability across the Muslim world. For the US, which has often struggled to engage with Muslim-majority countries in ways that align with both security interests and values, Bangladesh’s leadership in the Muslim world offers a resourceful bridge.

A second Trump administration would have an opportunity to engage with Bangladesh as it aims to establish more accountable governance free from the undue influence of neighbouring powers. Bangladesh is currently navigating complex challenges, including political reforms, economic stabilisation, and curbing external pressures. Recent steps taken by the interim government to introduce reforms in various crucial sectors signal a desire for a more transparent and autonomous leadership, making it an ideal time for the US to support Bangladesh’s ambitions for a stable and sovereign future. Furthermore, by addressing the root causes of regional crises, such as border tensions, refugee pressures and political interference, Trump could advance a cooperative framework that supports Bangladesh’s national sovereignty. Moreover, the Yunus effect for Bangladesh stands as a powerful equation linking the US and Bangladesh through shared values of economic development, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility.

The role of a well-informed Gen Z in shaping Bangladesh-US trade relations through a growing demand for stability, sovereignty, and sustainability will only strengthen them, positioning them as a key catalyst for transformative change in future global trade dynamics.

Dr Iftekhar Ul Karim is assistant professor at BRAC Business School, BRAC University. He can be reached at [email protected].

Daily Star