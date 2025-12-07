The ‘Cadet Gridlock’ in Bangladesh’s Maritime Sector: A Sorrowful Story of Wasted Potential

By Minar Rashid 21E

On 15 November, the BMCS Gala Night 2025 was held at Singapore’s Orchid Country Club. With the vibrant participation of hundreds of Bangladeshi mariners and their families, the event became a remarkable reunion of expatriate seafarers. The Guest of Honour was Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Vivian Balakrishnan. In his short but powerful speech, he articulated a critical truth:

“Bangladesh and Singapore are both maritime nations; the opportunities for cooperation are vast.”

This was not merely diplomatic courtesy; his remark echoed an urgent reality for Bangladesh. Around the world, the shortage of marine officers, engineers, and ratings is rising steadily. Yet, despite having capable and enthusiastic young talent, Bangladesh is failing to seize this opportunity—primarily due to the absence of coherent planning.

The Unplanned Proliferation of Maritime Academies: The Root of the Crisis

Over the past decade and a half, maritime academies have sprung up across Bangladesh like mushrooms after rain. New institutions were created without any policy, planning, or assessment of global demand. The consequence is alarming:

Serious problems in maintaining training standards, uncertainty in international placement, the over-production of cadets, and ultimately the creation of a massive ‘cadet gridlock.’

Though many view it simply as an “unemployment problem,” in reality, it is not unemployment at all; it is a traffic jam caused by uncontrolled supply.

Just as poor urban planning results in road congestion, an unplanned expansion of maritime institutes has led to congestion among cadets and junior officers.

The Decision to Spread Institutes Across the Country: A Fatal Misstep

Maritime education is not general education. It is a specialized, high-quality, and intensely professional discipline directly connected to the global shipping industry.

There was never any logical basis for scattering maritime institutes across Bangladesh’s remote districts.

Why?

Maintaining quality becomes nearly impossible.

In Bangladesh’s circumstances, it is unrealistic to expect 20–30 maritime institutes to maintain international standards. Without strict regulation, this dignified profession will soon descend into the realm of “manpower export businesses.” Experts widely agree that one government academy and perhaps two or three high-quality private institutes would have been more than sufficient.

Maritime education without access to the sea is unnatural

Just as one cannot build Gaya, Kashi, or Vrindavan next to one’s home, a successful maritime institute cannot be constructed away from the sea.

Every country renowned for maritime training has placed its institutes in coastal or port cities for efficient reasons: access to sea-based drills, lifeboat exercises, workshops, and maritime facilities.

Suppose a foreign shipping executive were to ask the Commandant of the Pabna Marine Academy why the institution was built far from both the sea and the capital. Would the Commandant be able to persuade that customer with emotional stories inspired by local political actors? And if a young man cannot travel from Pabna to Chattogram to receive training, how will he travel across seven seas on a merchant vessel?

Many cadets from landlocked institutes join their first vessel without ever having seen another ship up close.

When a young man from Pabna, Dinajpur, Mymensingh, or Jashore comes to Chattogram for training, his psychological transformation begins: the development of resilience, self-reliance, responsibility away from family, and the readiness to adapt to an international environment.

Placing an academy right next to his home deprives him of this crucial conditioning.

Not a Problem: But a Tragic Waste of Potential

For decades, Bangladesh has proven that its marine officers and ratings are hardworking, dedicated, skilled, and fast learners. International shipping companies have consistently praised them. Moreover, the “zero-alcohol policy” on ships aligns naturally with our cultural and religious habits, giving Bangladeshis an extra advantage.

Yet, because of the unplanned boom in maritime institutes, poor cadet placement mechanisms, weak global engagement, a lack of maritime diplomacy, and ineffective quality control, we are slaughtering the golden goose with our own hands.

As a result, many cadets we produce now are emerging with inferior skills and joining vessels already disheartened. Professional dignity and self-confidence are not developing at the desired level.

Consequently, customer satisfaction regarding our officers and cadets is declining—pushing Bangladesh backward in global competition and costing the nation valuable remittances.

The Solution: Structural Reform Must Begin Now

Formulate a National Maritime Human Resource Policy

The country must formally determine:

– how many cadets each country will recruit annually,

– what ranks are in demand,

– and how many seats each institute may offer.

National interest: Not local political emotion must take precedence. Institutions unable to comply should be repurposed immediately.

The total cadet intake must be matched with actual global placement capacity. Intake should rise and fall in line with international demand for marine officers and ratings.

A strong governing council must be formed, including all relevant stakeholders, where the Bangladesh Marine Academy Alumni Association and BOMMA can play significant roles.

Strict ethical standards must be maintained to ensure that the interests and dignity of future officers remain the highest priority.

Strict Control of Institute Numbers

One government academy and no more than 2–3 high-quality private institutes, not dozens.

Establish a Cadet Placement Board

Under government supervision, every cadet with a CDC must be placed on board through a roster system. To ease placement, Bangladesh may offer various incentives to domestic and foreign shipowners.

We must recognize a crucial truth:

A ship does not need a cadet, but a cadet desperately needs a ship.

Breaking this tragic cycle is essential to restoring confidence, morale, and dignity among young marine cadets.

Strengthen Maritime Diplomacy

Bangladesh should pursue formal cooperation with shipping companies in Singapore, Japan, Korea, Greece, and Qatar.

China, too, is experiencing a “developed-nation phenomenon”; its officers now prefer land-based jobs, creating a new opportunity for us.

But to succeed, Bangladesh must proceed with geopolitical awareness, forming direct relationships with target shipping companies rather than acting as subcontractors for other nations.

Competitors will naturally create obstacles, and Bangladesh must prepare strategies to overcome them.

Final Word

The global demand for mariners is rising. Bangladesh has the supply.

The problem lies only in coordination, planning, and quality control.

Minister Vivian’s remark reminds us of a simple truth:

The opportunity is enormous, but only proper management can restore Bangladesh to a strong position in the maritime world.

Minar Rashid, a proud graduate of the 21st Batch of the Bangladesh Marine Academy, began his maritime career at sea, serving aboard cargo vessels and rising through the ranks to become a Chief Engineer. After a distinguished seafaring career, he settled in Singapore, where he is currently engaged as a professional ship surveyor. Beyond his technical profession, Minar Rashid is widely known as a prolific writer and journalist, contributing thoughtful commentary on maritime, social, and political issues. He is a regular and recognizable voice on the “Kanak Sarwar” shows, where his articulate analyses and bold perspectives have earned him a dedicated following among the Bangladeshi diaspora.