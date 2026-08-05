Tension grips Dhaka College after Chhatra Dal-Shibir clash

Clashes broke out between activists of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and Islami Chhatra Shibir at Dhaka College this afternoon, leaving several people injured.

The incident occurred around 2:00pm on the college campus, according to police and students.

Hundreds of Chhatra Dal activists were seen stationed in front of the Dhaka College main gate, Science Lab intersection and near City College as of filing this report around 6:45pm.

Many were seen carrying sticks and iron rods. Several were also seen marching through the New Market area, shouting slogans against Chhatra Shibir.

No Shibir activists were visible on the campus when this report was filed.

Photo: Star

The two organisations gave conflicting accounts of how the violence began.

Dhaka College Chhatra Dal General Secretary Millad Hossen alleged that the college unit had organised a “kormi shobha” and that a group of its activists was attacked by Shibir members while they were on their way to attend the programme.

“When I contacted a Shibir leader afterwards, he threatened to kill me unless I fled,” Millad alleged.

Peyal Hasan, convener of Dhaka College Chhatra Dal, said the incident was not exactly a chase and counter-chase as described by some.

“They hurled bricks several times and attempted to advance from the New Market side, but we repelled them,” he claimed.

Dhaka College Chhatra Shibir President Mustakim Ahmed, however, alleged that Chhatra Dal activists attacked first while preparations were underway at the college’s Gallery-2 for a reception and discussion programme honouring the families of those martyred in the July mass uprising.

“Our programme was scheduled to begin at 2:00pm, and most of our members had not yet arrived on campus. They assaulted the few brothers who had come early and drove them out,” he claimed.

Chhatra Dal claimed that more than 11 of its activists were injured in the clash, while Chhatra Shibir alleged that more than 20 of its activists sustained injuries.

Source: https://bangladeshchronicle.net/wp-admin/post-new.php