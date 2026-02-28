Tax hike crucial for economic recovery: Says Khosru

The Daily Star

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury yesterday said raising taxes is crucial to pull the country out of the current economic downturn.

“The priority is to increase taxes. Through higher taxes, we must attract more domestic and foreign investment. Creating new employment is our [BNP’s] one of the main objectives. If investment grows, it will, in turn, create more jobs,” he told reporters while visiting the site of a proposed government hospital in his electoral area at Patenga’s Jele Para.

He also said that employment, education, and health would remain top priorities in the upcoming national budget.

Officials from Bangladesh Navy, district administration, Chattogram Development Authority and other state agencies were present during the visit.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/politics/news/tax-hike-crucial-economic-recovery-says-khosru-4116871