Tarique visits northern districts from Jan 11

United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka 08 January, 2026, 01:20

Tarique Rahman. | UNB file photo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting chairman Tarique Rahman will begin his first tour outside Dhaka through the northern region after returning to the country, with a four-day visit starting on January 11.

According to the final schedule, Tarique will leave Dhaka on January 11 and return on January 14.

During this time, he will visit nine districts in the northern region. On January 11, he will travel to Tangail, Sirajganj and Bogura, where he will stay overnight.

On January 12, he will visit Rangpur, Dinajpur and Thakurgaon, and stay the night in Thakurgaon. On January 13, he will travel from Thakurgaon to Panchagarh, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat, and return to Rangpur for the night.

On January 14, Tarique Rahman will return to Dhaka via Rangpur and Gabtali in Bogura.

During the tour, Tarique will visit the graves of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, Shaheed Abu Sayeed, late Taiyaba Majumder, and others who were killed during the July movement and the long democratic movement.

He will also attend prayer gatherings and meet injured July fighters and family members of martyrs.

BNP sources said the district administrations and returning officers of the concerned districts have been formally informed about the tour.

In a letter signed on Tuesday by ABM Abdus Sattar, private secretary to Tarique, the district commissioners and returning officers of Dhaka, Gazipur, Tangail, Sirajganj, Bogura, Gaibandha, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat and Kurigram were notified of the programme.

The letter said the tour will be limited to religious and social activities, including grave visits and prayer programmes.

It also made clear that the code of conduct issued by the election commission will not be violated in any way.

The party sought necessary security arrangements and overall cooperation from the authorities to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

Captain (retired) Ganiul Azam, director-coordination of the BNP acting chairman’s security team, has been assigned to coordinate the tour.

Source: https://www.newagebd.net/post/politics/287496/tarique-visits-northern-districts-from-jan-11