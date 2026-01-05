Tarique to take over as BNP chairman in a few days

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman would become the chairman within the next few days.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists at a views-sharing programme at a hotel in Sylhet city in the evening.

Fakhrul said the post of BNP chairperson has remained vacant following the death of Khaleda Zia, and Tarique would fill the vacancy.

He added that the BNP would once again launch its election campaign from Sylhet, as it did in the past.

Fakhrul said, “The election is important for the nation as people had long been deprived of their voting rights. Although the media has expressed concerns over the polls, the BNP does not share those fears. The party has consistently demanded an election.”

He said Khaleda had continued her democratic struggle, and expressed hope for building a democratic Bangladesh in line with her vision.

“Democracy is not built overnight, nor does democratic culture develop in a single day. BNP is committed to forming a democratic parliament through the electoral process.”

“Since the interim government took office, a culture of mob violence has taken root over the past year, eroding democracy.”

The BNP leader stressed that only collective resistance could counter the trend, adding that such resistance is possible only by returning to a democratic system through a free and fair election.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/politics/news/tarique-take-over-bnp-chairman-few-days-4073491