Tarique still bears 1/11 torture scars but wants no revenge: Additional press secretary

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman still bears the scars of torture he suffered during the 1/11 regime, his Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon said today.

“He was arrested without a warrant and subjected to inhuman torture. He still bears the marks of that torture,” Rumon said at a discussion organised by the Uttaranchal Chhatra Forum at the Jatiya Press Club to mark the 18th anniversary of Tarique Rahman’s release from jail.

He said Tarique, also BNP chairman, does not want to dwell on those painful memories or seek revenge for what happened to him.

“Our leader himself has said that he does not want to remember those days. If we keep those memories alive and seek revenge, it will not end even in five years,” Rumon said.

“Our leader Tarique Rahman wants to leave those painful memories behind and move forward with the development of the country,” he added.

Rumon urged BNP leaders and activists to remain vigilant against efforts to tarnish Tarique’s image and to work together to ensure the success of his initiatives.

The additional press secretary also recalled the difficulties BNP activists faced in organising programmes marking the anniversary of Tarique Rahman’s release from prison during the previous regime.

Tarique Rahman was arrested by the joint forces of the 1/11 government on March 7, 2007. He was released on bail on September 3, 2008, following a High Court order.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/tarique-still-bears-111-torture-scars-wants-no-revenge-additional-press-secretary-4263231