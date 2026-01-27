Tarique Rahman to address Mymensingh rally today, supporters gather since morning

Supporters and party activists have been gathering at Mymensingh’s Circuit House ground since early morning today (27 January) ahead of a major election rally to be addressed by BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman this afternoon.

Preparations at the venue were already visible by around 9am, with a large stage set up for the event, with banners that read “I Have a Plan” and “Bangladesh First”. Tarique Rahman is scheduled to deliver his speech at around 2:30pm, according to Prothom Alo.

Security has been tightened around the venue, with 20 CCTV cameras installed under the supervision of the CSF and law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation throughout the rally.

Party leaders and supporters from different districts and upazilas of the Mymensingh division began arriving at the venue from last night to attend the programme.

BNP sources said Tarique Rahman last visited Mymensingh in 2004 to attend a representative conference. His appearance at today’s election rally marks his return to the city after more than two decades. Extensive preparations have been taken to turn the programme into a massive gathering, with posters and banners welcoming him displayed across the city.

According to Jamuna Television, after returning from Mymensingh, he will join a public rally at 6pm on the same day at the historic Rajbari Field in Gazipur district town. He is then scheduled to attend another BNP-organised public meeting at 7pm at the Azampur Eidgah ground in Uttara, Dhaka.

