Tarique Rahman greets people on Eid-ul-Adha

BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today (6 June) extended warm greetings to the people of Bangladesh and Muslims across the globe on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a message posted on his verified Facebook account, Tarique wrote, “I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Bangladesh and all Muslims around the world. I pray for their continued happiness and well-being. Eid Mubarak.”

He wished that Eid-ul-Adha would bring peace, happiness and prosperity into everyone’s lives. “May it foster unity and harmony in society. I pray to Almighty Allah for His blessings in this regard.”

Referring to the current economic situation in Bangladesh, he said, “It will be difficult for many to enjoy Eid fully.”

Tarique said soaring inflation, abnormal increases in food prices, and severe shortages of water, gas and electricity have plunged public life into deep distress. “People with limited income are struggling to survive.”

He emphasised the importance of sharing the joy of the festival, saying, “On the day of Eid, we must ensure that no one remains hungry. The joy of Eid should be shared collectively, bringing everyone into the same line.”

Highlighting the spirit of sacrifice that defines Eid-ul-Adha, the BNP leader said, “Eid-ul-Adha is the festival of sacrifice. At its core lies the essence of giving up. As the Holy Qur’an states, neither the meat nor the blood reaches Allah, but rather the piety and devotion from your heart.”

He said people sacrifice animals to attain closeness to Allah. “The holy Eid-ul-Adha returns every year with the great message of self-purification, self-satisfaction and self-sacrifice.”

Despite growing price hikes in daily essentials, various social injustices, and economic crises, Tarique said the hearts of the country’s Muslim community are filled with the unbridled joy and excitement of Eid.

Referring to the political changeover in the country, he said the people of Bangladesh have endured a difficult period of fascism for a decade and a half.

Following the fall of the fascist clique on 5 August last year, Tarique said, this year’s Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated in a somewhat relaxed atmosphere.

He called upon people to reflect their will in rebuilding society based on peace, unity, harmony and high morality, ensuring that serious discrimination is removed and the atrocities of rampant looting, corruption, and money laundering are never repeated.