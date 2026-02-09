Tarique Rahman calls vigilance to protect voting rights

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman at the Shyamoli Club ground in support of BNP-backed candidate Bobby Hajjaj for Dhaka-13. 8 February 2026. Photo: Courtesy.

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman urged people across the country yesterday (February 8) to remain alert, so that no one can snatch away their voting rights or manipulate the results of the national election through conspiracies.

“You must remain alert so that no one can turn your vote into a dummy election and lock it inside ballot boxes. No one should be allowed to steal your voting rights or change the election results through conspiracy,” he said.

Tarique issued the warning while speaking at an election rally at the National Bangla High School ground in Mirpur in support of BNP candidate Sanjida Islam Tuli for the Dhaka-14 constituency

He said BNP does not want to make promises that are beyond people’s capacity or outside what Allah has enabled humans to do.

The BNP chief alleged that a certain party is trying to mislead people in the name of religion and is also engaging in conspiracies to influence the election.

“We have already seen that people from that party were caught while trying to make fake seals. They also went to innocent mothers and sisters to collect NID numbers and bKash numbers to mislead them,” he said.

In an oblique reference to the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Tarique said such a party has a history of standing against the people, including during the Liberation War and the mass movement of 1990.

“They have repeatedly abandoned the people and sided with anti-democratic forces,” he said.

Outlining BNP’s plans if it comes to power, Tarique said the party believes people need plans and programmes, not empty criticism.

“I could stand here and criticise our political opponents, but that would not benefit the people. What people need are plans and programmes that can truly change their fate. At this moment, BNP is the only political party that has such plans,” he said.

Criticising the past 16 years of governance by the Awami League, the BNP chairman said so-called mega projects did not bring real benefits to ordinary people.

“Mega projects were carried out in the name of development, but people’s lives did not improve. Only a handful of people benefited, filling their pockets with huge amounts of money,” he said.

Calling on voters of Dhaka-14, Tarique urged them to support BNP candidate Sanjida Islam Tuli.

“Please look after Tuli until February 12. From February 13, she will be responsible for looking after all of you. We nominated her because she understands people’s pain and stands beside them,” he said.

Earlier, speaking at another rally at the Shyamoli Club ground in support of BNP-backed candidate Bobby Hajjaj for Dhaka-13, Tarique said restoring law and order will be a top priority if BNP forms the government.

“Ensuring public safety and freedom of movement is crucial for the success of any development initiative,” he said.

The BNP chief also said law and order would be ensured not only in Dhaka but across the country.

“Our mothers and sisters must be able to walk safely on the streets. People should be able to return home safely and sleep in peace,” he said.

Seeking votes for Bobby Hajjaj, Tarique said BNP is the only political force with a realistic plan for the people.

“We want to do what is possible for the people. We will not make promises that cannot be delivered,” he said.

The BNP chief assured voters that resolving Dhaka’s long-standing waterlogging problem would be a priority if the BNP came to power.

Referring to urban management, Tarique warned against the illegal occupation of canals, saying it worsens waterlogging and hampers people’s movement.

He said action will be taken against anyone who blocks canals and causes suffering to the people, regardless of how powerful they are.

Referring to the political changeover through a mass uprising in 2024, Tarique said the sacrifices made during past uprisings must lead to the restoration of democratic rights.

“For the last 16 years, people could not vote in so-called elections. Now they will be able to vote. Freedom of speech has returned, and many people have sacrificed their lives for it,” he said.

Tarique urged voters to support BNP candidates to begin what he described as a new chapter of governance focused on safety, accountability and democratic rights.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh-election-2026/tarique-rahman-calls-vigilance-protect-voting-rights-1355546