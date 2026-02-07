Tarique pledges health, agro development at Thakurgaon rally

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman speaks at an election rally in Sirajganj on 31 January 2026. Photo: UNB

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman today (7 February) took the stage at an election rally in Thakurgaon, ending a more than 20-year absence from the northern district.

The BNP chief reached the venue this noon to address the 11th rally of his countrywide campaign ahead of the 12 February national polls.

The BNP chairman pledged a comprehensive healthcare transformation, headlined by the consideration of establishing a new medical college and a dedicated hospital.

Speaking at the Thakurgaon Government High School ground, he told the cheering crowd that if voted to power, the BNP government would not only build these institutions but also ensure door-to-door healthcare services by appointing dedicated healthcare professionals to serve the local community directly.

He recalled, “We used to come here every winter to distribute warm clothes and blankets to those in need. Today, I am here again, but in a different situation.

“The time has come to exercise your rights. No progress is being made in the country. The time has come for us to join hands in the task of rebuilding the nation through the election on the 12th.”

He emphasised that instead of engaging in slander against political opponents, he said, “But what good does that bring to the people? People want to know if they vote for us, then what will they get?”

Tarique noted that his party chose to present a concrete vision for the region, including the development of a public university and the potential establishment of a cadet college.

Beyond healthcare, the BNP chief outlined a series of economic reforms aimed at social safety and employment.

He promised the introduction of the “family card” for general welfare and the “farmer card” specifically designed to revitalise the agricultural sector.

His local developmental agenda also includes the expansion of the tea industry, the creation of an IT park or hub, and the building of agro-based cold storage facilities to support the district’s farmers.

The event began with a display of communal harmony through recitations from the Quran, the Gita, and the Bible.

Tarique Rahman had travelled from Dhaka to Saidpur on a 10:05am flight before reaching Thakurgaon by helicopter.

The rally was attended by several senior party figures and candidates, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and candidates from various constituencies in Thakurgaon and Panchagarh.

