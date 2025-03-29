Tarique expresses deep sorrow over loss of lives in Myanmar, Thailand earthquake

UNB

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has expressed his profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives following a powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand yesterday (28 March).

“I extend my deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand,” he said in a post on his Facebook page early today (29 March).

He also conveyed his wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the disaster.

“The people of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP stand in solidarity with Myanmar and Thailand and hope for a swift replenishment from the damage,” Tarique said.

A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, causing severe damage to buildings, a bridge, and a dam.

Over 694 people were reported dead in Myanmar, where images and videos from two heavily affected cities revealed extensive destruction. In the Thai capital, at least eight people lost their lives, including victims from a collapsed high-rise under construction.

The quake, which had its epicentre near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, occurred around midday and was followed by a powerful aftershock measuring 6.4 in magnitude.

The full scale of the destruction, as well as the number of casualties and injuries, remains unclear, particularly in Myanmar, one of the world’s poorest countries.