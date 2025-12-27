Tarique at Electoral Training Institute for voter registration

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman reached the Electoral Training Institute in Agargaon to complete his voter registration process this afternoon (27 December), shortly after paying respects at the grave of slain Inqilab Mancha leader Sharif Osman Hadi at Dhaka University.

Tarique is expected to provide his fingerprints and iris scans for biometric enrolment at the EC office in Agargaon, Dhaka. He had previously completed their voter registration applications online.

Meanwhile, foolproof security measures have been taken in and around the commission building ahead of the arrival of Tarique Rahman.

Members of the Bangladesh Army, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Ansar have been deployed in and around the EC building and the Election Training Institute, while police have been stationed outside the EC premises.

Earlier today, Tarique Rahman entered the Dhaka University campus at approximately 11:15am to visit the grave of Osman Hadi, who was fatally shot earlier this month. He offered prayers and laid a floral wreath as a mark of respect for the late youth leader.

The visit drew a massive crowd of party activists and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal members, who lined the streets from Shahbagh to the DU Faculty of Fine Arts. Law enforcement agencies, including the Police, RAB, and BGB, were deployed in heavy numbers to manage the dense crowd. Tarique’s motorcade departed the university area at 11:52am, navigating slowly through the surge of supporters.

Schedule updates

While Tarique was initially scheduled to visit the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) today, the BNP Media Cell announced the cancellation of the program. The decision was made following reports that no patients from the July Uprising are currently admitted at the facility.

Tarique Rahman’s return to the country on 25 December ended a 17-year period of exile in London. Since his homecoming, his schedule has been dominated by symbolic visits and organisational activities as he reintegrates into the nation’s political landscape.