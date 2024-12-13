Tamim hits 50th T20 fifty

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal shone for Chattogram Division in their ongoing National Cricket League (NCL) T20 game against Sylhet Division, bringing up his 50th T20 fifty at a blistering pace at the Sylhet Academy Ground today.

Through this tournament, Tamim returned to cricket after over seven months, having last featured for Prime Bank in the Dhaka Premier League last May. However, the southpaw could only make 13 off 10 deliveries in the first game for Chattogram yesterday as his side suffered a five-wicket defeat against Rangpur Division.

But the 35-year-old opener returned amongst runs today, smashing a 33-ball 65 to help Chattogram post 145 for nine in a game that has been reduced to 15-over-a-side. Tamim hit eight boundaries and three maximums and brought up his fifty off just 27 deliveries.

