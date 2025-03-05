Sultana Begum: The Last Mughal Heiress Living in Poverty in Kolkata

The csr journal
In a small, crumbling slum on the outskirts of Kolkata, Sultana Begum, the 60-year-old great-granddaughter-in-law of India’s last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, struggles to survive. A far cry from the luxury and opulence her royal ancestors once knew, Sultana’s life today is marked by desperate poverty and daily hardships.
Her royal heritage, which once saw her ancestors living in grandeur and ruling over a vast and prosperous empire, is little consolation to the woman who can barely make ends meet. Despite being a direct descendant of the Mughal dynasty, Sultana lives in a tiny two-room hut in Howrah, a notorious slum area in Kolkata. Sharing a kitchen with neighbours and washing in public street taps, her existence has become a far cry from the lavish life her ancestors enjoyed.
Bahadur Shah Zafar – the last Mughal ruler
Sultana Begum’s great-grandfather, Bahadur Shah Zafar, was the last ruler of the Mughal Empire, a dynasty that had once dominated the Indian subcontinent for over three centuries. Bahadur Shah Zafar became emperor in 1837 at the age of 62, inheriting an empire that had been severely weakened by internal strife and external threats. His reign barely extended beyond the confines of Delhi’s Red Fort, and the British East India Company had increasingly grown in power, effectively controlling the political and military landscape of India.