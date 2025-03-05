Sultana Begum: The Last Mughal Heiress Living in Poverty in Kolkata

Sultana Begum: The Last Mughal Heiress Living in Poverty in Kolkata
In a small, crumbling slum on the outskirts of Kolkata, Sultana Begum, the 60-year-old great-granddaughter-in-law of India’s last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, struggles to survive. A far cry from the luxury and opulence her royal ancestors once knew, Sultana’s life today is marked by desperate poverty and daily hardships.
Her royal heritage, which once saw her ancestors living in grandeur and ruling over a vast and prosperous empire, is little consolation to the woman who can barely make ends meet. Despite being a direct descendant of the Mughal dynasty, Sultana lives in a tiny two-room hut in Howrah, a notorious slum area in Kolkata. Sharing a kitchen with neighbours and washing in public street taps, her existence has become a far cry from the lavish life her ancestors enjoyed.

Bahadur Shah Zafar – the last Mughal ruler

Sultana Begum’s great-grandfather, Bahadur Shah Zafar, was the last ruler of the Mughal Empire, a dynasty that had once dominated the Indian subcontinent for over three centuries. Bahadur Shah Zafar became emperor in 1837 at the age of 62, inheriting an empire that had been severely weakened by internal strife and external threats. His reign barely extended beyond the confines of Delhi’s Red Fort, and the British East India Company had increasingly grown in power, effectively controlling the political and military landscape of India.

When the Indian Rebellion of 1857 broke out, Bahadur Shah Zafar was thrust into the role of symbolic leader of the uprising. The rebellion, though ultimately crushed by British forces, had significant repercussions for the Mughal emperor. In the wake of the failed revolt, Zafar was captured by the British, tried for treason, and exiled to Rangoon (modern-day Yangon) in Burma, where he lived in captivity until his death in 1862.

Sultana Begum living in dire poverty

Fast forward to the 1980s, when Sultana’s life took a tragic turn. After the death of her husband, Prince Mirza Bedar Bukht, in 1980, Sultana descended into a life of extreme poverty. Once living with some measure of dignity, she now struggles to provide for herself and her family. Despite her royal lineage, Sultana receives a meagre pension of just 6,000 rupee per month, a sum that barely sustains her and her six children – five daughters and one son.
“I don’t know how we survive,” Sultana says. “My other daughters and their families are poor too, so they cannot help us.” Sultana lives with her unmarried daughter, Madhu Begum, in their cramped, inadequate home. Although Sultana’s lineage is well-documented, she is left with little support from the Indian government. Despite years of petitions and appeals to provide basic living assistance, including a pension and housing, Sultana’s situation has not improved.

Support from human rights activists

In recent years, there have been calls from human rights activists and others to address the plight of India’s royal descendants, many of whom were left destitute following the end of British rule and the collapse of the Mughal dynasty. Sultana’s struggles have brought attention to the ongoing hardship faced by other heirs to royal families across India, many of whom have also fallen into poverty.
Sultana’s situation is made more tragic by the historical legacy of her family. Bahadur Shah Zafar, her great-grandfather-in-law, was a figure of immense historical significance. Once the ruler of one of the most powerful empires in the world, Zafar’s reign ended with the violent suppression of the 1857 Rebellion and the eventual collapse of the Mughal Empire. His descendants, including Sultana, have since been left to grapple with the fallout of British colonialism and the decline of their once-glorious dynasty.

Sultana Begum proud of family heritage

Despite her difficult circumstances, Sultana remains proud of her heritage. She recalls how her late husband, Muhammad Bedar Bakht, often reminded her that their family came from “respectable royal blood” and never begged for a living. “I have always asked the government to provide me what my family deserves,” Sultana says, her voice tinged with both pride and frustration.
Over the years, some members of Sultana’s family have been fortunate enough to find employment. Her granddaughter, Roshan Ara, was given a government job, earning £150 a month. However, many other family members, including those who are illiterate, have been unable to find work or have failed basic government employment tests. In response, Sultana tried to support her family by running a small tea hut for years before it was shut down. She later turned her attention to producing ladies’ clothing, though the modest earnings from these efforts were not enough to meet her needs.
The story of Sultana Begum is a poignant reminder of the tragic fall from grace of once-powerful royal families after the end of British colonial rule in India. While the Mughal Empire flourished for centuries, its legacy has been largely forgotten by the state, and its descendants have been left to live in poverty. Despite her royal bloodline, Sultana’s life in a Kolkata slum underscores the harsh reality faced by many of India’s erstwhile aristocrats. Her story is one of endurance, but also of heartbreaking loss and the absence of justice for those who once ruled a great empire.
As India continues to modernize and develop, it is essential to remember the past and address the hardships of those who have been forgotten by history – like Sultana Begum, the last living descendant of the mighty Mughal dynasty.

