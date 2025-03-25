Rumours, misinformation shouldn’t distract anybody: Army chief

Prothom Alo
Dhaka
The Bangladesh Army’s dedication and responsibility in the current national situation will always be remembered by the country and its people, Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman stated during an “Officers’ Address” with army officials at Dhaka Cantonment Monday.
Multiple sources present at the meeting confirmed his remarks.
According to sources, the Army Chief discussed various issues, including law and order, the spread of misinformation and rumours, and provocative statements.
Army officers from outside Dhaka joined the event online.
Expressing gratitude to the officers and soldiers, General Waker-Uz-Zaman emphasised that their sacrifices would not be forgotten.
He urged them to remain patient and not react to provocation, warning that any impulsive actions could serve the agenda of the instigators.
Reaffirming the Bangladesh Army’s professionalism, he stated that both the government and the public are aware of its role.
The Army Chief also dismissed rumours about announcing a state of emergency, cautioning against misinformation and urging patience in handling the situation.
“The country and its people remain the army’s highest priority,” he reiterated.
With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, the Army Chief stressed the importance of maintaining law and order. He instructed officers to take strict measures if any disturbances arise.
Referring to UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ visit to Bangladesh last week, he highlighted the UN chief’s praise for the Bangladesh Army’s role in peacekeeping missions and its handling of the situation after 5 August.
He also thanked Ramu Cantonment for organising an Iftar for 100,000 Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar during the UN Secretary-General’s visit.
Additionally, he mentioned his recent meeting with US Senator Gary Peters, who expressed satisfaction with the army’s work.
The Army Chief also noted that an Iftar event was held last Sunday at Dhaka Cantonment in honour of students injured in the July uprising, reaffirming the army’s commitment to supporting them.