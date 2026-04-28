Students don’t want ‘gupto’ politics on campus: Whip Rakibul Islam

The Daily Star

Ruling party lawmaker and Whip Rakibul Islam today warned against “gupto” (covert) attempts to incite mobs and unrest on campuses across the country.

While taking part in a discussion on the thanksgiving motion on president’s address at the parliament today, Rakibul said, “If covert efforts to incite mobs spark unrest and disrupt campus peace, it will only harm ordinary students.”

“We want campuses to remain peaceful. We do not want to ruin the (environment of) campuses we regained through bloodshed. We do not want to return to the fascist era through mobs. We want students to be nurtured on merit, so that the nation’s future leadership grows from them,” he said.

Students have already wasted much time — they do not want unrest anymore. They want campuses to remain peaceful, added.

“They do not want gupto politics. They want everything to be open,” he said.

“If parliament wishes, it can also discuss what kind of politics should take place on campuses,” Rakibul Islam said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/students-dont-want-gupto-politics-campus-whip-rakibul-islam-4162091