BNP-Jamaat activists clash over Qurbani cattle market leasing in Netrokona

The Daily Star

A clash erupted between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists in Purbadhala upazila of Netrokona on Wednesday over the leasing of temporary Qurbani (Eid-ul-Azha) cattle markets.

At least three people were injured in the incident.

The incident occurred around 12:30pm in the conference room of the Purbadhala Upazila Parishad.

According to eyewitnesses and administration sources, a tender notice had been published on Tuesday for leasing temporary cattle markets at 53 locations across 11 unions. The open bidding process began Wednesday afternoon in the presence of Acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Tasnim Jahan, with large numbers of BNP and Jamaat activists, supporters participating.

Sources said following arguments during bidding for Agia Bazar, BNP activists allegedly attacked several Jamaat leaders, including Agia union Jamaat Ameer Mahfuzur Rahman and activist Ebadul Islam, who were injured. The confrontation later escalated into scuffles outside the hall.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The administration then announced suspension of the leasing activities.

Later in the afternoon, BNP leaders alleged that Jubo Dal leader Shahriar Omar Sharif was attacked in Agia Bazar and that his motorcycle was set on fire. In protest, the upazila BNP and its associate organisations held a demonstration in the evening.

Officer-in-Charge of Purbadhala Police Station Md Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed three injuries but said no written complaints had been filed. “The situation is currently under the control of law enforcement agencies,” he added.

Jamaat MP for Netrokona-5, Masum Mostafa, claimed BNP activists tried to forcibly take control of all markets. “When our party leaders protested, they were beaten. Several have been injured. I have requested the administration to take legal action,” he said.

On the other hand, Purbadhala Upazila BNP Convener Abu Taher Talukdar alleged Jamaat activists attempted to monopolise the markets using the influence of their MP. “None of our leaders or activists were involved in any attack. We want the markets to be leased through open auction to the highest bidder,” he said.

Attempts to contact Acting UNO Tasnim Jahan were unsuccessful.

Netrokona Deputy Commissioner Khandakar Mushfiqur Rahman confirmed that the leasing process has been halted until further decision.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/bnp-jamaat-activists-clash-over-qurbani-cattle-market-leasing-netrokona-4180686