Stocks fall after gaining for 2 days

The indexes of the stock markets in Bangladesh fell yesterday on rising for two days last week as jittery investors were reluctant to pour fresh funds amid economic uncertainties.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), edged down by 25.16 points, or 0.48 percent from the previous day to end at 5,196 yesterday.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-based shares, went down by 5.20 points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,162 while the DS30 index for the blue-chip stocks receded by 3.12 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,935.

Out of the 393 issues that were traded at the DSE, 66 advanced, 281 closed lower and the remaining 46 did not witness any price movement.

Turnover, which is the cumulative value of the shares traded, stood at Tk 313 crore, a decrease of 6.76 percent compared to that on the previous trading session.

The pharmaceuticals sector dominated the market activities, accounting for 20.42 percent of the day’s total turnover.

Food and allied, telecom, and mutual fund were the top three sectors to close in the positive, while services & real estate, ceramics, and textile became the top three to close in the negative.

At Chittagong Stock Exchange, the CASPI, the premier index of the port city bourse, dropped by 54.64 points, or 0.38 percent, to settle at 14,468.