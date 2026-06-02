Stalled MRT projects bag big Tk 126.49b funds to restart

The long-stalled MRT-1 and MRT-5 (Northern) lines have got significant allocations in the FY27 Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The ongoing MRT-6 project has also been given a hefty allocation, Planning Commission officials say.

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved a Tk 3.0-trillion ADP for FY27, where nearly 1,150 development projects, including the MRTs, have got large allocations.

In the new ADP, the MRT-1 line from Dhaka airport to Kamalapur has grabbed Tk 73.50 billion, 817-percent higher than that in the FY26 Revised ADP (RADP).

MRT-5 (Northern route) from Hemayetpur to Vatara secures Tk 34 billion, which is 431-percent higher.

Besides, MRT-6 from Uttara to Kamalapur, which is near completion, gets Tk 18.99 billion, in an 86-percent increase.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved both the MRT-1 and MRT-5 (northern) projects in October 2019 with a combined estimated cost of Tk 937.9998 billion.

The estimated project cost for MRT-1 was Tk 525.61 billion and that for MRT-5 was Tk 412.39 billion.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is financing all three MRTs.

A senior Roads and Highways Division official told The Financial Express they had sought higher funds for the three projects.

“We are trying to restart the construction of MRT-1 and MRT-5 stalled for long. We recently held a meeting with all the parties, including the fund provider, for expediting work,” he added.

Another official of the division says since the bidding prices of some of the packages of MRT-1 and MRT-5 are much higher than official estimations, they are working to renegotiate with the bidders to reduce prices.

“We are hopeful of settling the issues within a short period of time and restarting construction,” he adds.

A senior Planning Commission official says they have allocated higher funds for the stalled MRT projects in response to the demand of the Roads and Highways Division.

“Since they’ve vowed to restart construction, we have allocated higher funds,” he adds.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/fuel-price-hike-inevitable-if-bangladesh-remains-dependent-on-imports-minister