SSC pass rate 62.25pc, lowest in 19 years

The pass rate for this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams stands at 62.25 percent, the lowest rate in 19 years.

The pass rate has not been this low since 2007.

Of the 1.86 million students who filled out forms for this year’s exams, around 36,500 were absent. This means more than 1.82 million students sat for this year’s exams.

The results were released simultaneously at 10am by nine general education boards, the Madrasah Education Board and the Technical Education Board, reports bdnews24.com.

The exams began on Apr 21, with the SSC written papers ending on May 20 and equivalent exams on May 24. Results were delayed beyond the customary two-month window after the written exams.

Results are available on education board websites, www.eduboardresults.gov.bd and www.educationboardresults.gov.bd/v2/home, as well as by SMS.

Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-scrutiny from Tuesday through rescrutiny.eduboardresults.gov.bd. The fee is Tk 150 per paper.

Last year, the average pass rate was 68.45 percent, the lowest in 15 years.

Admission Next

Students who pass will be eligible for Grade 11 admission, which will again be based on SSC and equivalent results and students’ preferences through a central online system.

The country’s higher-secondary colleges and madrasas have more than 2.6 million seats, meaning nearly 780,000 seats could remain vacant after this year’s admissions.

Church-run institutions such as Notre Dame College and Holy Cross College will continue to hold admission tests under court orders.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/ssc-pass-rate-6225pc-lowest-in-19-years