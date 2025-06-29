Some trying to destroy nation by derailing elections, Mirza Abbas alleges

Senior BNP leader Mirza Abbas today (29 June) said a group is trying to delay the national election and harm the country by making unreasonable demands like introducing a proportional representation system and holding local polls first.

“Some people are trying to delay the elections, ruin the electoral process and destroy the nation by making different demands,” he said at a programme organised by the Dhaka South City Unit BNP.

Abbas, a BNP Standing Committee Member, urged politicians to be united and take steps for the good of the country.

“Only your words will do. First, the local government elections will be held. Then the PR system will be used for voting. Why, brother, where did you invent these things? Who gives you this ill advice? A group of people have come to the field now to destroy this country and the nation with all this bad advice. They will not let the nation move forward,” he said.

The programme was held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, to launch the Ramna unit of Dhaka South City BNP’s new membership form distribution and membership renewal campaign.

Referring to Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB), Abbas said a political party — that applauded Sheikh Hasina from afar and indirectly supported her when she was oppressing BNP and Jamaat and did not protest against three rigged and flawed elections — is now making tall claims that local government elections should be held first, and that there will be no polls if there is no PR system.

“Today, I appeal to leaders at all levels of the nation who love the country to come to one point from which it will be possible to ensure the welfare of the country and its people. Don’t send the wrong message to the people by holding big rallies,” he said.

If a rally can prove a party’s popularity, Abbas said, then BNP can bring the whole of Bangladesh under the umbrella of rallies in one day. “We can hold rallies across Bangladesh in a single day.”

“So, I would like to request everyone not to say all this foul talk (PR system and local govt polls), I am sorry to say it like that… Don’t mislead the people of the country by saying things like ‘if there is no PR system or local government elections, polls will not be held’,” he said.

The BNP leader said their party does not want to enter into any confrontation with other political parties. “We fought on the streets for 17 years. We don’t want to fight on the streets anymore. We don’t want to fight with our brothers, our friends, or the people of the country.”

He said they want to unite the people against the enemies of the country and build the country beautifully and smoothly.

“Let us reach a consensus at a point that will ensure the betterment of the country. We will do the work that will be good for the country, and you and I will be able to sleep in peace,” Abbas said.

He said their party wants new members to strengthen it. “But it doesn’t mean we’ll give place to those who belonged to the Awami League, because they are not good. No gentleman can do the optics of Awami League.”

The BNP leader said BNP has been in politics with the love of the people and based on the sacrifices of many of its leaders and workers. “So, we can’t allow the party’s image to be dented for only some bad elements lurking in the party.”

He alleged that people belonging to other parties are indulging in extortion using the name of the BNP. “We must contain the extortionists. Even if the extortionists have links with BNP, they can’t be spared.”

The BNP leader urged people to catch anyone involved in extortion using his name or the name of the party and hand them over to the police.