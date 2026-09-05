Socio-political issues Abul Mansur Ahmad raised still relevant now: Speakers

Many of the political and social problems that renowned litterateur, journalist and politician Abul Mansur Ahmad raised in his works remain part of Bangladesh’s reality today, academics and writers said today.

A deeper academic study of his writings could help trace the historical roots of the country’s current political and social challenges while offering lessons for addressing similar issues in the present time, they said.

They made the observations at a discussion titled “Dhormoshasito Rashtra, Na Rashtrashasito Dhormo?”, organised by the Abul Mansur Ahmad Smriti Parishad, marking his 128th birth anniversary, which was observed on September 3. It was held at the Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium of Dhaka University’s Faculty of Social Sciences building

Speaking at the event, Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Azam said, “It is unfortunate that the problems Abul Mansur Ahmad worked on still remain. If we were a lively and progressive nation, we might have overcome those problems.”

“Sadly, many of the problems he wrote about have not been overcome even a little. This is why studying his works is even more important,” he added.

Azam said Abul Mansur Ahmad’s main strength was his realistic and practical thinking. He focused on people’s needs and practical solutions rather than fixed ideological positions.

His views went beyond ideology and were rooted in local realities, particularly the social and political experiences of Bengali Muslims, making him an important democratic and secular thinker, Azam said.

“Abul Mansur Ahmad opposed the idea of a religion-based state, considering the political realities of his time. His position was to ensure the free development of religion and oppose controlling religion through the state,” he said.

Mohammad Azam said Abul Mansur’s writings need deeper academic study, as they can help understand Bangladesh’s current political and social challenges.

Lyricist Shahidullah Farazi said Abul Mansur’s thoughts offer four important lessons for present-day Bangladesh.

Citizenship should be the highest identity before the state, while religious identity should remain a personal matter, he said.

“A person may be Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Christian or belong to any other community, but the state should recognise them first as citizens,” he said.

The state must protect everyone’s freedom of belief, including the rights of those who practise religion, those who do not, or those who choose to change their faith, Farazi said. No one’s rights should be taken away because of majority opinion, he added.

He also stressed that the state and religion should remain separate, saying religion should not be used as a political tool and the state must ensure equal rights, dignity and freedom for all citizens.

Presiding over the event, Prof Mizanur Rahman, a researcher on Abul Mansur Ahmad, said his major strength was that he not only analysed problems but also offered solutions.

Abul Mansur Ahmad repeatedly showed that when people face oppression for a long time, they are eventually forced to stand up and protest, he said.

Mizanur said politicians often use religion to gain power but do not follow its core values after coming to power.

Abul Mansur showed that using religion as a political tool ultimately harms religion itself, he added.

He said Abul Mansur Ahmad’s works remain relevant and should be studied regularly.

Researcher and teacher Taimur Reza presented a paper at the event, highlighting that Abul Mansur’s position during the 1956 Constituent Assembly debate was shaped by concerns over Pakistan’s unequal power structure.

He argued that a strong central government would undermine the political rights of East Pakistan, where the majority of the population lived.

Opposing the proposal to keep 51 subjects under the centre, Abul Mansur supported limiting central authority to three areas to ensure people’s sovereignty and establish a true federal system.

Taimur Reza said Abul Mansur viewed the decision to declare Pakistan an “Islamic Republic” in the 1956 Constitution as a setback, as he believed the state should not be defined by religion.

The Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam, National Citizen Party Joint Convener Sarwar Tushar, and Jatiya Nari Shakti Convener Monira Sharmin attended the event, among others.

It was moderated by Abul Mansur Ahmad Smriti Parishad Convener Emran Mahfuz.

Guests also handed over prizes, certificates and books to the winners and runners-up of a debate competition, held marking Abul Mansur Ahmad’s birth anniversary.

At the college level, Dhaka College became champions of the competition, while Dhaka Residential Model College was runner-up. At the university level, BRAC University became champions, while North South University was runner-up.

Sanjida Akter, literature secretary of Dhaka University’s Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall Students’ Union, performed songs at the event.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/news/socio-political-issues-he-raised-still-relevant-now-4264911