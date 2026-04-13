Slain Jubo Dal leader’s family to get new home from PM

A delegation from Amra BNP Poribar will formally inaugurate the construction work of the new house tomorrow (Sunday) at 11:30am at Bhorbazar under Farhadnagar Union in Feni Sadar.

The information was disclosed in a press release signed by Amra BNP Poribar’s member secretary, Moksedul Momin Mithun, on Saturday.

Harunur Rashid was killed on 4 December 2013 after being shot by police during a peaceful hartal procession brought out by local BNP on Trunk Road in Feni town.

Amra BNP Poribar will supervise the construction process of the house.

The organisation has been providing humanitarian support to distressed and vulnerable people across the country.

Atikur Rahman Rumon is serving as the convener, while Moksedul Momin Mithun is the member secretary of Amra BNP Poribar.

The chief patron of the organisation is BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/bnp-didnt-exist-in-1971-shafiqur