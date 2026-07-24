‘Show gratitude to July’ by ensuring justice, Jamaat chief urges govt

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today urged the government to prioritise the trial of those responsible for the July killings, saying the authorities should “learn to show gratitude to July” by ensuring justice.

“We request the government to learn to show gratitude to July. Do not ignore or disrespect those because of whom today’s parliament, today’s government and today’s opposition exist,” Shafiqur said while addressing a rally in Dhaka’s Mirpur-10.

The Jamaat chief said the sacrifices of those killed during the July Uprising had paved the way for the current political order and should not be ignored or disrespected.

Referring to the July Uprising, Shafiqur alleged that the promised trial over the killings was no longer visible and that the process appeared to be losing momentum.

Warning against delaying justice, he said, “If the souls of the martyrs curse us, no one will be able to live in peace. Therefore, ensure justice. Focus on the trial.”

He also said that not only the families of those killed, but also many leaders and activists of the ruling party had been victims of killings, enforced disappearances and torture. The government had a responsibility to ensure justice for them as well.

The Jamaat ameer also called for state recognition of those killed and injured during the July movement.

He demanded that the martyrs be honoured with state awards, their contributions be included in history and textbooks, and those permanently injured receive proper treatment and financial support.

He also urged the government to respect the people’s verdict in the referendum.

Jamaat’s Mirpur region unit under Dhaka North city organised the rally, titled “Implement the spirit of the July Mass Uprising, the referendum verdict, and ensure justice for the July genocide and crimes against humanity.”

Dhaka North Jamaat Ameer Muhammad Selim Uddin presided over the event.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/show-gratitude-july-ensuring-justice-jamaat-chief-urges-govt-4230956