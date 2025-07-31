Sheikh Hasina’s crimes unforgivable even if hanged 10 times: Nahid Islam

National Citizens’ Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has said that even if Sheikh Hasina is hanged ten times, her crimes would still remain unforgivable.

He said this while addressing a street rally at an event which was part of NCP’s month-long July march programme at Baipail intersection in Ashulia yesterday (30 July) around 10pm.

Nahid also announced that the party [NCP] will declare its manifesto on 3 August at the Central Shaheed Minar.

During his speech, Nahid said Savar and Ashulia were key points of the July Uprising.

“On one side there was Narayanganj and Jatrabari, on the other Savar and Ashulia. And further out Gazipur and Tongi. Because of your protests, Dhaka remained protected. We all know how cruelly the government cracked down during the Savar-Ashulia uprising,” he said

“There was gunfire, many were martyred. Sajal was burned alive in Ashulia. The fascist and authoritarian government’s allies carried out such oppression all over the country,” he added.

He again said, “Even if Sheikh Hasina is hanged ten times, her crimes won’t be reduced. The people of Bangladesh will never forgive her. They will never forgive the Awami League or any refined version of the party.”

Nahid Islam said future leadership of Dhaka will come from its five upazilas which have long been neglected despite their potential.

“These areas have faced years of discrimination but hold great promise. Savar is a key industrial zone yet workers are still denied fair wages. These workers stood by us during the mass uprising, even in the face of bullets,” he added

“We want to fight for workers’ rights and build a Dhaka district free from extortion, terrorism and corruption,” he further added.

He also said, “We marched for 30 days across Bangladesh in July. There were conspiracies and propaganda against us. We were obstructed in many places. A huge wave of people joined us and that wave made many envious. False campaigns were launched against us. But we did not stop. The public wave couldn’t be stopped and neither could our march.”

NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Zara, and other central and local leaders of the party also spoke at the event.