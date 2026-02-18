Shafiqur leader of opposition

The Daily Star

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman and its Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher have been made the Leader of the Opposition and Deputy Leader of the Opposition respectively in the 13th Parliament.

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), an ally in the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance, has been made the Opposition Chief Whip in parliament.

At 12:23pm yesterday, the newly elected Jamaat candidates took oath as members of parliament. At 12:27pm, they took oath as members of the Constitution Reform Council.

The ceremonies were held at the oath room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, where Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oaths separately.

Around 1:00pm, the elected candidates of the NCP also took oath.

Following the oath-taking, members of the 11-party alliance held a meeting at the parliament complex.

Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, Jamaat assistant secretary general and chief of the central publicity and media department, said the decision was taken at the meeting.

Shafiqur was elected from the Dhaka-15 constituency, defeating his BNP rival Md Shafiqul Islam Khan by 21,614 votes. He secured 85,131 votes in total.

In Cumilla-11 (Chouddagram), Taher won the election with the party’s scales symbol, securing 133,308 votes and defeating Kamrul Huda, joint general secretary of BNP’s Cumilla South district unit.

In Dhaka-11, Nahid was elected with 93,872 votes with the Shapla Koli symbol. His closest rival, BNP candidate MA Quayum, secured 91,833 votes.

