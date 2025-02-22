Sehwag’s humiliating remarks a grim reality for Tigers?

The greatest stages produce the greatest heroes.

But what happens when a team falter on the grandest stage time and again? The Bangladesh cricket team are probably facing the cruel answer to that question at this moment.

“It’s Bangladesh, not Australia or Pakistan, that they would be very unpredictable. I don’t think there would have been even one per cent of fear in the hearts of any fan during that match,” World Cup winner Virender Sehwag remarked, ridiculing Bangladesh after India’s convincing six-wicket win over the Tigers in their Champions Trophy Group A game in Dubai on Thursday.

Sehwag went on to claim that tailender Kuldeep Yadav’s batting would have been enough to chase down the mediocre 229-run target set by Bangladesh, despite India experiencing a few nervy moments.

The harshness of Sehwag’s comments may sting Bangladeshi fans and cricketers, but the sad reality is that few could refute the former Indian opener or make a strong case in defense of the Tigers.

Bangladesh have had moments of success in ICC events — one of the most notable being their five-wicket win over an Indian team featuring Sehwag in the 2007 ODI World Cup. That victory ultimately knocked India out of the tournament, something that may still linger in Sehwag’s memory.

The Tigers’ best-ever campaign in an ICC event was in this very competition when they reached the semifinals of the 2017 Champions Trophy. However, their journey to the last four was filled with more setbacks than heroics. Bangladesh suffered an eight-wicket thrashing in their opening group game against hosts England and were then saved by rain against Australia in their next group game before a record 224-run partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad helped them snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against New Zealand in Cardiff in their final group game to propel them to their first-ever semifinal at a major event.

The quarterfinal berth in the 2015 ODI World Cup, the famous win over Pakistan in the 1999 ODI World Cup that paved the way for their Test status, or victories over hosts West Indies and South Africa in the 2007 T20 World Cup — there are some stories of success for Bangladesh, but they have been few and far between.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s failures in ICC events are apparent. The disastrous 2003 ODI World Cup campaign, in which they failed to win a single game and lost to Canada and Kenya, stands out in this regard. Their eighth-place finish in the 2019 World Cup was particularly disappointing, as they entered the tournament with one of their strongest squads featuring the ‘Big Five’: Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. Their humiliating exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup, where they failed to win a single match in the main phase despite boasting about their chances following series wins over Australia and New Zealand on slow tracks in Mirpur, further cemented their reputation as underachievers.

In the Champions Trophy, Bangladesh’s record is even bleaker — they have managed to win just two out of the 13 played so far.

Even their recent form in ODIs, considered their strongest format, does not inspire confidence. The loss to India marked their seventh defeat in their last 10 ODIs. The Tigers were also whitewashed in their last bilateral ODI series against the West Indies in December last year, following their first-ever bilateral ODI series defeat to Afghanistan in Sharjah just a month prior.

Bangladesh’s last ODI series win came against Sri Lanka at home in March last year.

Their inconsistent performances are likely why former Australia captain Ricky Ponting dismissed Bangladesh as a threat in the Champions Trophy. In fact, Ponting predicted ahead of the tournament that “Afghanistan would have a better Champions Trophy campaign than Bangladesh.”

Former South African batting legend AB de Villiers also weighed in on Bangladesh’s chances, albeit in a much milder manner than Sehwag or Ponting. However, even he could not see the Tigers making a deep run in the tournament.

“I honestly don’t think Bangladesh are going to make the knockouts. Bangladeshi fans might not like me saying this, but I have to be honest. They certainly have the ability to surprise a few teams, maybe even one of the bigger sides. But making it to the semifinals will be a huge challenge,” De Villiers stated on his YouTube channel just days before the competition began.

Harsh criticism or measured analysis, the verdict from cricket experts about Bangladesh has been consistent. And given the Tigers’ recent performances and historical record in major events, it is difficult to argue that the experts are wrong — their words merely reflect the grim reality of Bangladesh cricket.