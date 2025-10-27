Sarjis accuses administration of political bias, warns of consequences

Sarjis Alam, chief organiser (north) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has alleged that parts of the administration are showing political bias, favouring different parties including the BNP, Jamaat, and Awami League.

“Some in the administration are behaving pro-BNP, some pro-Jamaat. Again, some who were previously associated with the Awami League are behaving like that,” he claimed while speaking to journalists after a coordination meeting at the Kishoreganj District Shilpakala Academy auditorium today (26 October).

“I would like to request you to become the administration of Bangladesh instead of a party administration,” he added, warning that if such behaviour continues and “a major incident” occurs, no one will get any shelter or protection.

Sarjis Alam alleged that many allies of the Awami League still hold influence in the High Court, claiming that bail is often granted in important murder cases “in exchange for money or political negotiation.”

He urged the interim government, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Law to take a firm stance on the issue, warning that otherwise, the stability of future Bangladesh and the upcoming election will be plunged into uncertainty.

The NCP leader asserted that BNP and Jamaat will not be able to lead the implementation of the July Charter, necessary reforms, or continuity of the judicial process in future Bangladesh. NCP’s assurance is also necessary in that area.

Regarding the Election Commission, Sarjis Alam said there was no legal obstacle for NCP to get the Shapla (water lily) symbol but accused the Commission of acting “arbitrarily and biasedly.”

“If the Election Commission cannot demonstrate its independence and uniqueness in the post-revolution reality, then we will not be able to trust them in the next election,” he said.

He warned that if the NCP is forced to take to the streets to secure its symbol, the party will also join a movement to reconstitute the arbitrary Election Commission.

The meeting was chaired by NCP Central Committee Joint Member Secretary Ahnaf Sayeed Khan.

Dhaka Divisional Organising Secretary Saifullah Haider, and central leaders Khairul Kabir and Didar Shah were present as special guests.

The NCP leader announced that a district convening committee would be formed within the next 15 days, followed by district, upazila, union, and ward committees by December.