Saki warns against money influence ahead of polls

27 January, 2026, 00:48

Ganosamhati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki addresses a press conference at Bancharampur municipality in Brahmanbaria on Monday. | Press release photo

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of the Ganosamhati Andolan, on Monday warned that voters in Bancharampur would not accept electoral manipulation, calling for fair and acceptable elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Bancharampur municipality under the Brahmanbaria-6 constituency, Saki said that attempts to influence the polls through ‘money and administrative manipulation’ would be resisted by local people, according to a press release.

‘We want fair and acceptable elections. But the people of Bancharampur will not tolerate money influence and administrative manipulation,’ he said.

Saki also claimed that sections within the government were showing bias toward certain political parties, a situation he said the public would reject.

He added that his party and its allies viewed the forthcoming election as a continuation of their previous joint political movement.

‘If elections are fair, the people of Bancharampur will choose Mathal symbol to build the future of Bangladesh,’ Saki said, referring to his electoral symbol.

Describing the election as a ‘turning point’ for the country, Saki said a new political settlement was needed to restore people’s rights.

After the press conference, Saki carried out campaign activities in different areas of the municipality. He is scheduled to campaign in Dariyadaulat Union on Tuesday.

Former lawmaker of Bancharampur and member of the BNP national executive committee MA Khalek, Bancharampur upazila coordinator of the Ganosamhati Andolan Shamim Shibli, central committee member Arifur Rahman Miraj, central advisory committee member retired Group Captain Khaled Hossain, Bangladesh Juba Federation convener Golam Mostafa and secretary Zahid Sujan, Bancharampur upazila BNP president Mehedi Hasan Palash and general secretary AKM Musa, among others, were present.

Source: https://www.newagebd.net/post/politics/289394/saki-warns-against-money-influence-ahead-of-polls