Brahmanbaria-2 MP Rumeen Farhana has alleged that local leaders and activists of the BNP are engaged in “case business” in different areas of the country.

She made the remark Friday afternoon while responding to questions from local journalists after inspecting the progress of a road construction project in Ghagrajuri village under Chunta union in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Rumeen said, “They [BNP] have started a culture of ‘shown arrested’. One case is filed, bail is secured, and immediately another case follows. In every area, local BNP leaders and activists are running this case business. I have raised this issue in the parliament. I will also tell the government and our very learned home minister to look into the matter.”

“Remember, nothing goes unnoticed and unpunished. One day, you will have to stand in the dock for what you are doing today,” she added.

She also expressed concern over the country’s law and order situation. “Bangladesh’s current law and order situation has not been this fragile in the recent past.”

She said if there is no visible progress in the economy and law and order, then the consequences for this government will truly be unfortunate. “The new fiscal year’s budget has already been presented. I have analysed it in the parliament, and how far this budget is implementable remains a major question.”

Criticising the home minister’s performance, she said, “Considering the overall situation, including law and order, it seems that two ministers shoulder 50 percent of the government’s responsibility. But unfortunately, if the home minister showed the same level of interest, enthusiasm and proactive approach in his own ministry as he does in other ministries, the people of the country would benefit.”

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/rumeen-farhana-alleges-bnp-leaders-running-case-business-nationwide-4209041