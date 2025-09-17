Rucsu polls: Voting at 17 centres under tight security with 2,000 police

The Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu), Senate student representatives, and hall union elections will be held on 25 September.

For security, at least 2,000 police personnel will be deployed, alongside a three-tier security plan, confirmed Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Abu Sufian and University Proctor Professor Mahbubur Rahman.

Voting will take place in 990 booths across 17 centres at nine academic buildings.

The designated polling buildings are: Momtazuddin Academic Building, Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Arts Building, Ismail Hossain Siraji Academic Building, Rabindranath Tagore Academic Building, Jabir Ibn Hayyan Academic Building, Jamal Nazrul Academic Building, Satyendranath Bose Academic Building, two centres at Jagadish Chandra Academic Building, and one centre at Juberi Building.

Counting will be conducted at the Rucsu Treasurer’s Office, while results will be announced at the Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium.

The entire counting process will remain under CCTV surveillance, Chief Election Commissioner Professor Nazrul Islam said on Tuesday.

Entry to campus on election day will require ID cards.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Saleh Hasan Naqib inaugurated a press corner at the Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium, noting that transparency of the Rucsu polls is of great public interest.

Election campaigning, which began on Monday, will continue until 10pm on 23 September under the revised schedule announced earlier.