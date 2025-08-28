Rucsu polls rescheduled again, now on 25 Sept

The Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) election has been pushed back again, with voting now set for 25 September.

The fresh date was announced at an emergency meeting of the Rucsu election commission last night (27 August), following criticism over the earlier rescheduling to 28 September, as it fell on the same day as the start of Durja Puja.

The election was originally slated for 15 September before student demands prompted the first change to 28 September.

Earlier in the day, confirming the new schedule (28 September) at a press conference, Rucsu Chief Election Commissioner Prof F Nazrul Islam said the decision was made in response to students’ demands.

He said the students demanded to shift polling centres from residential halls to academic buildings, include photographs in the voter list, and extend the deadline for the distribution of nomination forms.

According to the revised schedule, nomination forms will be distributed until 31 August.

Forms must be submitted between 4 and 7 September, with scrutiny set for 8 and 9 September.

The preliminary list of candidates will be published on 11 September, and objections will be received and resolved on 14 September.

The final list will be published on 16 September.

Now, voting will take place on 25 September in the academic buildings, with results to be announced after counting is completed.