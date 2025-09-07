RU Chhatra Dal announces full panel for Rucsu election

Rajshahi University (RU) Chhatra Dal announced its full panel for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) election today (7 September), nominating Sheikh Nur Uddin Abir for vice president (VP), Nafiul Jibon for general secretary (GS), and Jahin Biswas Esha for assistant general secretary (AGS).

Around 12:30pm, Chhatra Dal’s central organising secretary Amanullah Aman announced the panel from the university’s Central Shaheed Minar.

Amanullah said that after several days of discussions with organisational leaders and students, a student-friendly panel has been announced.

“They will work to solve student issues, keeping in mind the Liberation War and the July Uprising. We believe this panel will help establish a student-friendly campus,” he said.

He added that alongside announcing the full Rucsu panel, Chhatra Dal also declared candidates for student representative posts in the Senate and for hall union positions.

JCD Central Organizing Secretary Amanullah Aman formally announced the panel at a function held at the RU Central Shaheed Minar on 7 September 2025. Photo: BSS

VP candidate Sheikh Nur Uddin Abir is a 2017–18 session student of the Public Administration department and currently a master’s student. He also serves as vice president of the RU Chhatra Dal unit.

“We worked unitedly against fascism and led from the front during the July Uprising. Despite facing various media trials after 5 August, we always stood by the students. Our panel will continue to work for students and win the upcoming election with an absolute majority,” Abir said.

GS candidate Nafiul Jibon is also from the 2017–18 academic session and a master’s student in the Arabic department. He is the office secretary of RU Chhatra Dal.

“We will work in line with the aspirations of the mass uprising and focus on student-friendly initiatives,” he said.

AGS candidate Jahin Biswas Esha is a student of the 2020–21 session in the Music department and joint general secretary of RU Chhatra Dal.

The JCD central organizing secretary said, “In the upcoming much-awaited Rucsu elections, a panel supported by the country’s largest student organisation, Jaityatabadi Chhatra Dal, has been announced at Rajshahi University, the largest university in North Bengal, to promote democracy, coexistence of pluralism and ideologies, freedom of expression, quality higher education, 100% housing, quality housing and food, student-friendly politics, safe campuses for female students, advanced cultural and intellectual practices, and building a diverse and safe campus.”