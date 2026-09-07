Rizvi slams opposition for taking demands to streets instead of parliament

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a milad and doa mahfil marking Khaleda Zia’s 81st birth anniversary at the party’s central office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka, on August 15, 2026. Photo: UNB

BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has criticised the opposition’s Dhaka-Chattogram long march, accusing its organisers of trying to undermine democracy by taking their demands to the streets instead of raising them in parliament.

Speaking at an informal press briefing at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan today (6 September), Rizvi said the opposition had turned to street agitation only six months after the formation of the new parliament.

“Instead of parliament, they have chosen the streets and are trying to undermine democracy in the name of a long march,” he said.

Rizvi also alleged that the long march had been accompanied by offensive and objectionable remarks targeting senior government figures.

He said the opposition was encouraging such behaviour and later portraying legal action over the alleged incidents as repression.

Rizvi also criticised the opposition over its position on the country’s energy crisis, saying it had focused on criticism without presenting concrete solutions.

“They are not giving any suggestions in parliament on the energy crisis. Instead, they have chosen the path of conspiracy outside parliament,” he said.

He further alleged that the opposition was attempting to undermine the government’s achievements, including what he described as an increase in the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Rizvi urged opposition parties to act responsibly by presenting their demands and proposals inside parliament rather than resorting to street programmes.

He claimed that ordinary people were not responding positively to the opposition’s programmes and alleged that the street agitation was aimed at overshadowing the government’s overall performance.

Rizvi also said the BNP had successfully completed its five-day programme marking the party’s founding anniversary.

He called on party leaders and activists to remove all billboards and banners installed for the anniversary, citing the prime minister’s directive to keep the environment clean.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/rizvi-slams-opposition-taking-demands-streets-instead-parliament-1534871