Rizvi sees ‘master plan’ behind Jamaat’s November referendum call

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (14 October) voiced suspicion of a “master plan” behind Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s call for a November referendum on the July Charter, suggesting it might be an attempt to delay the upcoming national election.

“As for the referendum on the July Charter, now you (Jamaat) are demanding that it be held in November. But most political parties have already agreed that the referendum will take place on the same day as the parliamentary election. It won’t take extra time and will also save costs,” he said.

Speaking at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club, the BNP leader said if Jamaat insists on holding the referendum in November, it will hamper the preparation for the national election.

“It will only create chaos. Which one will you finish first, and when? There is simply no time. If the referendum is held in November, the national election will have to be held right after Eid-ul-Azha. So, do you have some other master plan behind your call for the referendum in November?” he said.

After long discussions, debates and arguments, Rizvi said all parties reached a consensus on the July Charter. “Now, by setting a new condition, why are you again trying to create disorder and confusion in the public mind? This question is now swirling in people’s minds.”

He said people are also asking why Jamaat and some other parties are trying to complicate something that could be done easily and efficiently.

The BNP leader said the plan to hold both the referendum and the national election on the same day would save time and ensure a smooth process, while it is not possible to hold the referendum in November by making preparations in just one month.

“But you (Jamaat) are trying to drag it out unnecessarily, raising suspicion that you want to delay or derail the national election. It seems that this political party, along with a few others, does not really want the election to take place. Their past record shows that they have never had any real commitment to democracy or the electoral process,” he pointed out.

Jatiyatabadi Ulama Dal arranged the programme protesting the desecration of the Quran and derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Islamic party leaders.

The BNP leader also launched a strong attack on Jamaat-e-Islami, accusing it of misleading people in the name of religion.

“Jamaat is behaving like the medieval priests who used to sell tickets to heaven. Saying that voting for them will lead to heaven is a form of deception.”

Rizvi claimed Jamaat has formed online groups to spread false messages and religious propaganda through digital platforms.

“They are using technology to confuse people and exploit their religious beliefs. Islam never allows this kind of manipulation. Religion is a matter of faith, not a political tool,” he said.

He said such activities are damaging to both democracy and the country’s religious values. “Bangladesh is a Muslim-majority country where people deeply respect Islam. But using faith to gain votes or to divide people is unacceptable.”

Rizvi also alleged that Jamaat has a long history of siding with Awami League when it suits their interests.

“They always find a way to stay close to the Awami League. Even now, they are trying to benefit from the Awami League’s vote base through tricks and tactics. Their record shows no real commitment to democracy,” he said.

The BNP senior joint secretary general urged all pro-democracy political parties to remain vigilant and united to ensure a free, fair and credible election under the interim government.