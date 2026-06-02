Remittance inflow rises 15.34pc to $3.43 billion in May

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Bangladesh received $3.43 billion in workers’ remittances in May 2026, registering a 15.34 percent increase compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, according to the latest data released by Bangladesh Bank (BB) today (Monday).

The country received $3.43 billion in remittances during May 2026 against $2.97 billion in May 2025, reflecting the continued confidence of expatriate Bangladeshis in using formal banking channels to send money home, BSS reports.

During the last eight days of May (May 24-31), expatriate Bangladeshis remitted $448.97 million.

The central bank data also showed that remittance inflows during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2025-26 (July 2025-May 2026) reached $32.76 billion, posting a robust 19.09 percent growth from $27.51 billion received during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2024-25.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/bangladesh/bangladesh-doesnt-have-the-stability-necessary-for-new-investment-says-riad-mahmud

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