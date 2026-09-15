Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Remittance inflow hits $1.52 billion in first 14 days of September

Bangladeshi expatriates sent home $1.526 billion in remittances during the first 14 days of September, according to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank.

This reflects a 3.4 percent growth compared to $1.475 billion received during the corresponding period last year.

On September 14 alone, the country received $98 million in remittances.

With the latest figures, total remittance inflows between July 1 and September 14 in fiscal year 2026-27 reached $7.351 billion, marking a 15.3 percent year-on-year growth from $6.375 billion collected during the same period of FY26.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/remittance-inflow-hits-152-billion-in-first-14-days-of-september

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