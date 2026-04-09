Reform stalemate: BNP, Jamaat in ‘back-channel dialogue’

The Daily Star

While treasury and opposition lawmakers clash on the parliament floor over the July charter implementation order, the two sides are also holding back-channel talks outside the assembly hall to end the stalemate.

Several insiders said government and opposition representatives have met privately to seek an understanding on key contentious issues, including the ordinance to prevent enforced disappearances.

The July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order, 2025, issued by the president on November 13, 2025, outlines a framework for adopting reforms proposed in the July charter.

During the talks, the opposition warned it will step up street protests if the government fails to show visible progress or take practical steps within a reasonable timeframe, the insiders said.

The sources added that the BNP leadership is taking these signals seriously and monitoring the situation closely, but has not yet made any final decision on how to proceed. The government is, however, willing to ease its stance on the Enforced Disappearance Prevention and Redress Ordinance.

According to top BNP leaders, the timing of the standoff is critical, as the government is already grappling with several national and international challenges, including the energy crisis and the measles outbreak. They said an opposition movement at this juncture could create instability and further strain the state’s capacity.

They added that opposition parties may also use the issue during the upcoming local polls, accusing the ruling party of betraying the “spirit” of the July uprising, which could affect the BNP’s public support and influence election results.

Meanwhile, sources within the opposition said putting pressure on the BNP is part of a broader political strategy aimed at ensuring their demands are met.

While the main opposition Jamaat-e-Islami held talks with the ruling party inside parliament yesterday, its 11-party alliance announced a series of protest programmes outside, reiterating the same demands.

According to the schedule, leaders and activists will carry out leaflet distribution and public outreach programmes nationwide from April 9 to April 15.

A BNP Standing Committee member said the party has not changed its position on the Constitution Reform Council, arguing that its members are not required to take an oath and that the proposed structure may conflict with the existing constitution, raising legal and procedural concerns.

Ruling party leaders have also indicated in parliament that they wish to amend the Enforced Disappearance Prevention and Redress Ordinance.

Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman said the International Crimes Tribunal Act already includes enforced disappearance as a crime against humanity and sets out trial and investigation procedures.

“At the same time, in the Enforced Disappearance Prevention and Redress Ordinance, we are proposing a separate investigation process. Under the ICT Act, the maximum punishment is either death or life imprisonment, but in the ordinance, the maximum sentence has been limited to 10 years,” he said in parliament on Sunday, while responding to Jamaat MP Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem, who criticised a parliamentary committee’s refusal to ratify the ordinance as a law.

Quasem said that if the government wants changes, it should first approve the ordinance, turn it into law, and then amend it later. He warned that if no action is taken, the law will expire on April 11, leaving no legal definition of enforced disappearance from the following day.

According to constitutional obligation, the House must convert ordinances into laws within 30 days of the commencement of parliament, or they become defunct. To this end, a special committee was formed, comprising 13 lawmakers and chaired by BNP leader Zainul Abedin.

The committee said the anti-enforced disappearance ordinance should be tabled as a bill only after further scrutiny.

Meanwhile, parliament on Tuesday passed the amended International Crimes Tribunal Bill.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/reform-stalemate-bnp-jamaat-back-channel-dialogue-4146256