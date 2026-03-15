Reform council: Jamaat, allies threaten street agitation

The Daily Star

The 11-party electoral alliance has urged the BNP-led government to convene a session of the Constitutional Reform Council by today.

The bloc would be compelled to take to the streets with public support if swift steps are not taken to implement the July National Charter, said Hamidur Rahman Azad, assistant secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami and coordinator of the alliance.

The alliance’s top leaders would soon hold a meeting to announce agitation programmes, he said at a press briefing yesterday following a meeting of the alliance at Jamaat’s central office in Moghbazar, Dhaka.

The winners of the 13th parliamentary election were sworn in as lawmakers on February 17. On the same day, elected members from the Jamaat-led alliance also took oath as members of the proposed Constitutional Reform Council.

However, the BNP lawmakers refrained from doing so, arguing that the council has no provision in the Constitution.

The new parliament began its journey on Thursday. On that day, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected, the panel of chairpersons and several parliamentary committees, including the Business Advisory Committee, were formed, and the session was adjourned following the president’s address.

Members of the opposition alliance, led by Jamaat, staged a walkout centring on the president’s speech.

With the adjourned session set to resume on Sunday, the opposition bloc has reiterated its demand for convening the reform council.

At the briefing, Azad said the government would complete 30 days in office tomorrow.

If it fails to convene, or arrange to convene, the reform council session in line with the July Charter within this period, it will not be forgiven by the nation, he said, adding that the responsibility would rest with the government, including the leader of the House.

The latest election did not reflect the people’s voting rights, he said.

While violence was comparatively lower, the polls did not fulfil public aspirations, he said. Nevertheless, the alliance accepted the election in the greater national interest.

Referring to the referendum held on implementing the July Charter, Azad said 70 percent voted “Yes”.

A vote in favour of implementing the charter effectively meant a vote for forming the Constitutional Reform Council. Both votes were held on the same day, the results were published together and gazettes were issued accordingly.

It is therefore the government’s responsibility to implement the outcome endorsed by the people, he said.

Since the two votes were held on the same day, sessions of both the parliament and the reform council should be convened.

Although BNP lawmakers took oath as members of parliament in line with party decisions, they did not take oath as members of the reform council, which he said indicated a “U-turn” by the party after forming the government.

He termed this a betrayal of the nation and an insult to those who supported the referendum.

The July National Charter was finalised after nearly a year of discussions, dialogues and debates on state reforms, and was signed on October 17 last year.

However, sharp differences later emerged among political parties over the process of its implementation.

Subsequently, an order was issued on November 13 last year — the same day as the 13th parliamentary election — setting the timeframe for a referendum on implementing the charter.

According to the order, if the “Yes” vote prevailed, a Constitutional Reform Council comprising winners of the subsequent parliamentary election would be formed, empowered to exercise all authority related to constitutional reforms.

Elected MPs were also required to take separate oaths as members of the council.

As BNP lawmakers did not take such an oath, leaders of the Jamaat-led alliance have alleged that the party is unwilling to implement the July Charter.

At yesterday’s briefing, Azad advised the BNP to adopt a more flexible stance on the issue.

Responding to a question about the controversy surrounding the president’s speech in parliament, Azad said that after the election of the new Speaker, it had been stated during agenda discussions that no “associate of autocracy” should be allowed to address the House.

Despite this, the commitment was not upheld, he said, adding that the opposition had acted within parliamentary norms, rejecting the BNP’s allegation that the walkout amounted to disrespect towards the president.

Instead, he accused the ruling party of “tarnishing parliament and insulting the nation” by allowing such a figure to speak.

In response to another query, he said a proposal had been made to hold a meeting of top leaders of the 11-party alliance on March 28 to outline the framework of future movements. If finalised, the meeting would set the course of upcoming agitation programmes.

Among others present at the briefing were Ahmad Abdul Quader, secretary general of Khelafat Majlish; Rashed Prodhan, a leader of the Jatiya Ganotantrik Party; Mostafizur Rahman Iran, chairman of the Labour Party; and Jalaluddin Ahmad, secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/politics/news/reform-council-jamaat-allies-threaten-street-agitation-4128891