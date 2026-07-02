Referendum backed by 70% holds stronger mandate than parliamentary majority: Porwar

The mandate received by the July Charter in the referendum was stronger than the parliamentary majority, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar said today (30 June).

“The referendum majority of 70% of the people is much more powerful than a parliament that secures 49% or 59% of the votes,” the Jamaat leader made the remarks at a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka to announce programmes marking the second anniversary of the July Uprising.

“The significance of a parliamentary majority and the outcome of a referendum should not be viewed in the same way,” he added.

Referring to the Constitution, Porwar said constitutional analysts and legal experts had stated that securing more seats in parliament did not by itself make that authority sovereign. “It is clearly stated in Article 7 of our Constitution that the will of the people is sovereign.”

The Jamaat leader also alleged that although BNP had expressed support for implementing the July Charter, they had moved away from reform proposals approved by the people.

He claimed that the BNP had previously submitted notes of dissent on at least 10 to 12 key reform proposals and that preparations were now under way to bring a constitutional amendment bill excluding those proposals.

“Around 70% of the people voted ‘yes’ to all the proposals of the unified commission formed for constitutional reform without any note of dissent. Through this, the people have directly rejected the notes of dissent given by the BNP,” he said.

Porwar also announced month-long programmes marking the anniversary of the 2024 July Mass Uprising.

According to him, the programmes began with today’s press conference. Views-exchange meetings, discussions and prayer sessions with the families of martyrs and injured persons will be held in the capital from 2 to 9 July.

A discussion meeting marking July Martyrs’ Day will be held on 16 July, while similar programmes with families of martyrs and injured persons will take place across the country from 18 to 31 July.

He said a nationwide mass procession would be organised on 1 August, labour organisations would hold programmes from 2 to 4 August, and Jamaat-e-Islami would participate in programmes organised by 11 parties on 5 August to mark July Mass Uprising Day.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/referendum-backed-70-holds-stronger-mandate-parliamentary-majority-porwar