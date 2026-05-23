Reducing air freight charges crucial to full export benefits

He made the remarks on Thursday while addressing an event marking the inauguration of mango exports at the auditorium of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) in the city, organised by the Department of Agricultural Extension.

He said exporters from Bangladesh have to pay excessively high air freight charges to send goods to different countries around the world.

Exporters have long been demanding a reduction in these charges. Before becoming a minister, he himself had faced various forms of harassment while trying to export products abroad at affordable costs.

Earlier, exporters informed the agriculture minister about the unusually high air freight charges for exporting mangoes and other agricultural products.

They claimed that the high freight costs were pushing agricultural exports into a negative trend and leaving Bangladesh behind competing countries such as India, Pakistan and Thailand.

In response, the minister said, “You may say that I am here now as a minister. Otherwise, like you, I too was a companion in suffering.”Bangladesh market analysis

Addressing the exporters, the minister said that he understood their reality and promised that the problem would be resolved during his tenure as agriculture minister.

The minister said there was no opportunity to gain the full benefits of exports without reducing air freight charges. He said that Biman Bangladesh Airlines had already signed agreements to purchase several aircraft. Even before those aircraft arrive in the country, Bangladesh’s exports would expand further, and cargo flights would eventually be introduced.

Mohammad Aminur Rashid said that once dedicated cargo flights are launched, export costs would decline significantly because fuel and loading charges for cargo aircraft are lower, along with other operational expenses.

“I will soon sit with the aviation minister and all concerned to find ways to reduce the costs as quickly as possible,” he said.

Agriculture Secretary Dr Rafiqul I Mohammed, Director General of DAE Abdur Rahim, exporters and representatives of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were present at the event.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/trade/brac-lego-foundation-launch-five-year-early-childhood-development-initiative-in-coxs-bazar