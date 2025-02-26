Rajshahi: Ex-leaders of student movement claim conspiracy after rescue

Law enforcement officials yesterday rescued four former leaders and activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement from Barind Medical College in Rajshahi.

Conflicting claims have emerged regarding why they were trapped at the college.

The activists claimed they were victims of a conspiracy by ousted ruling party sympathisers who spread false rumours of extortion against them.

The student body leaders are Golam Chowdhury Md Meskat Mishu, former central coordinator of anti-discrimination student movement; Shohag Sarder, a key organiser of the student body’s Rajshahi unit; MA Bari, joint convenor of the organisation’s Rajshahi district; Nazmus Sakib Tahmid, an activist of the organisation.

Abu Sayed Shohag, a student at the medical college, said students gathered outside a room after rumours spread on the campus that some people came to the campus and demanded extortion.

Another anonymous student confirmed this account.

Abul Hasan, the college’s security in-charge, said the four had visited the college the previous day for discussions on some issues and returned today (yesterday) for follow-up talks.

Motiar Rahman, officer-in-charge of Chandrima Police Station, said they received no complaints of extortion.

He termed the incident as a misunderstanding between the college authorities and the four activists, which led to the altercation. The police intervened and rescued them.

Following the incident, the four former activists held a press conference at Rajshahi University’s central library to clarify their side.

In their statement, they explained that, for days, they had received complaints from Barind Medical College regarding Awami League-affiliated individuals employed at the institution under the influence of former foreign minister Shahriar Alam’s father, now the acting chairman of the university.

The group claimed they were at the college as part of “Operation Devil Hunt” to gather information to aid law enforcement.

During discussions with the college’s acting secretary, Tajul Islam Rony, and the principal, an altercation broke out after Awami League-affiliated staff and local activists entered the room.

Eventually, a mob was formed, trapping them.

The activists called the incident disgraceful and stated they would soon file a case.

This correspondent could not contact Barind Medical College principal Dr Belal Uddin despite several attempts.