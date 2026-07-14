Rain leaks thru parliament roof; deputy speaker uses bowls to catch water at his own residence

Member of Parliament and Whip GK Gauch yesterday expressed concern over rainwater leaking through the roof of several parts of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, including its mosque, prompting Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal to reveal that even his official residence suffers from the same problem during heavy rain.

Speaking on a point of order during the parliamentary session chaired by the deputy speaker, Gauch drew the House’s attention to the condition of the Sangsad Bhaban.

He said that over the past 17 years the Parliament building had hosted various events. Yet, the mosque located directly above the main chamber is now in a deplorable condition.

He said rows of buckets had been placed inside the mosque because rainwater was continuously leaking through cracks in the roof, despite the mosque being used regularly by Muslim lawmakers for congregational prayers.

“It is unacceptable that the mosque of the Parliament which approved a Tk9.38 lakh crore national budget is in such a condition,” the whip said, urging the authorities to take immediate steps to stop the leaks.

Responding to the remarks, the deputy speaker acknowledged that the problem was genuine and said it had been taken seriously.

He said the leaks were not confined to the Parliament. During rainy days, rainwater also dripped through the roof of his own government residence, forcing him to place bowls on the floor to collect the water. His comment briefly drew laughter in the House.

Chief Whip then informed Parliament that maintenance of the Parliament complex falls under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works. He said ministry officials had already discussed the matter and repair work on the affected sections had begun the previous day.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/rain-leaks-thru-parliament-roof-deputy-speaker-uses-bowls-catch-water-his-own-residence