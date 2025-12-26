EC ready as Tarique Rahman set to become voter on 27 December

The Election Commission (EC) has said it is fully prepared to complete the voter registration process of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who is scheduled to be enlisted as a voter on 27 December.

Speaking to The Business Standard yesterday (25 December), Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam Sarker said, “All necessary arrangements have been made. The commission is ready. After becoming a voter, I do not see any further complications regarding his eligibility to contest the election.”

Earlier, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed informed the media that Tarique Rahman would be enlisted as a voter on 27 December.

Usually, after the announcement of the election schedule, there is no scope for voter registration through regular or field-level processes, butthe matter comes entirely under the Election Commission’s authority.

The schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election was announced on 11 December, making the procedure and method of Tarique Rahman’s voter registration a key point of interest. As a resident of Dhaka, Tarique’s voter registration activities are expected to be completed through the Dhaka regional election office.

When asked about whether Tarique will register as a voter at his Gulshan residence or at an election office, EC Md Anwarul Islam Sarker said, “There are two aspects here. One is the issue of Tarique Rahman’s security, and the other is the security of the Election Commission building itself as a key point installation (KPI). Considering safety and security from both sides, the Election Commission will take appropriate steps.”

The election commissioner said that, depending on the situation, either option could be chosen. The decision will be communicated in due course.

Also, the deadline for submitting nomination paper for those interested in contesting the upcoming election is 29 December.

Nomination papers have already been collected on behalf of Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman for the Bogura-6 constituency. All required documents will have to be submitted at the time of filing the nomination.

According to EC sources, former prime minister Khaleda Zia was registered as a voter on 29 November 2008 at her cantonment residence, also after the election schedule had been announced. If everything proceeds smoothly, Tarique Rahman may similarly be registered as a voter at his residence.