RAB abolished as parliament passes bills to form SRB, expand APBn powers

Infographic/TBS

Parliament today (10 September) passed two bills paving the way for the dissolution of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the formation of a new Special Response Battalion (SRB), while significantly expanding the investigative powers of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

The bills were passed by voice vote despite strong opposition from lawmakers, who warned that the proposed SRB could effectively become RAB under a different name.

The SRB bill was passed after lawmakers debated proposals to seek public opinion on it, send it to a scrutiny committee and introduce various amendments. All proposals put forward by opposition members were rejected by voice vote.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed moved both bills in parliament. They were introduced on 3 September and later sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the home ministry for scrutiny. The committee’s report included notes of dissent from the opposition.

Opposition warns of ‘RAB in a new name’

Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman strongly opposed the SRB’s formation. “If RAB’s structure, logistics and manpower are retained under a new name, it won’t meet the expectations of the people or the international community,” he said.

Opposition members of the standing committee raised seven major objections. They said it does not provide for RAB to be dissolved first and a separate force established afterwards.

Instead, Section 27(3) provides for the direct transfer of RAB’s manpower, establishments, powers, records, assets, contracts and liabilities to the SRB.

The opposition also called for stronger safeguards to preserve and catalogue RAB’s paper and electronic records during the transition and protect them from alteration or destruction.

They questioned the independence of the proposed complaints settlement committee under Section 24. The bill provides for an SRB additional director general to chair the committee, with the director of its legal and media wing serving as member secretary.

Opposition lawmakers instead proposed a committee headed by a retired High Court judge nominated by the chief justice, with representatives from the National Human Rights Commission, Bangladesh Bar Council, rights organisations and the National Press Club.

They also called for stronger oversight of the SRB’s powers to arrest, search, seize and investigate, with safeguards for civilian detention.

No institutional link with RAB: Salahuddin

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said RAB would be dissolved once the law takes effect. He also rejected claims of any institutional link between the two forces.

He said RAB’s weapons, equipment, intelligence gear and other state assets would be transferred to the SRB to prevent wastage. Existing assets would be reused and upgraded where necessary instead of buying new equipment.

On the transfer of RAB records, Salahuddin said it was a procedural matter and that documents would be handed over in accordance with the rules.

He defended the proposed complaints committee, saying it would handle departmental and internal disciplinary matters, not criminal offences. Criminal allegations against SRB personnel would be dealt with under existing laws, he said.

RAB-like force still needed: Lutfozzaman Babar

Former home state minister Lutfozzaman Babar backed the bill, saying Bangladesh needs a specialised force like RAB to protect national sovereignty and public security.

He said RAB’s past successes should be considered. The effectiveness of such a force largely depends on the government and the home minister in charge.

APBn gets expanded powers

The APBn bill repeals the Armed Police Battalions Ordinance, 1979 and introduces a new legal framework in Bangla, removing provisions related to RAB.

Specialised units, including the Special Security and Protection Battalion, Mountain Battalion and Airport Battalion, will come under APBn.

The new law expands APBn’s authority to combat terrorism, drug and human trafficking, rape, kidnapping, violence against women and children, cybercrime, enforced disappearanc,e and land grabbing. It will also protect the president, prime minister and designated VIPs, as well as key government installations and airports.

For the first time, APBn will have explicit powers to conduct criminal investigations. Officers of at least sub-inspector rank must conduct such investigations under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 and Police Regulations, Bengal, 1943.

The force may also operate detention rooms, barracks and interrogation centres for investigations. APBn will be headed by an additional inspector general of police under the overall supervision of the inspector general. Its headquarters will have a cyber cell and research unit.

The bill allows professionals including lawyers, psychologists, doctors and judges to be appointed or deputed as needed. Civil judiciary members will also sit on APBn special and appellate courts, reducing police dominance compared with the 1979 framework.

Appeals against summary court decisions must be filed within 15 working days, and those against special APBn court decisions within 30 working days.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/parliament-passes-bills-replace-rab-srb-expand-apbn-powers-1539271