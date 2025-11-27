Purbachal plot scam: Hasina sentenced to 21 years in prison in 3 cases, Joy and Putul get 5

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to 21 years’ imprisonment in total, while her children Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Saima Wazed Putul each received a 5-year prison sentence with Joy receiving an additional Tk1 lakh fine, in three separate corruption cases related to irregularities in Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) plot allocations.

The verdict was delivered today (27 November), by Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka Special Judge Court-5. Sheikh Hasina received seven years of imprisonment in each of the three separate cases, amounting to a total of 21 years.

The reading of the verdict began at 11:24am amidst drastically heightened security at the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court area, where a strong police presence and BGB personnel had been deployed since morning.

The court began reading out its verdict in three separate corruption cases against 23 individuals, including the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, over alleged irregularities in Rajuk plot allocations in Purbachal.

Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun began reading out the verdict in one case at 11:24am today (27 November). The verdict stated that the sentences must be served consecutively.

In anticipation of the high-profile judgment, a strong police presence has been established at the entrance to the Sessions Court, with additional police checkpoints set up. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have also been deployed to ensure security.

“In addition to our regular members, an extra two platoons of police have been deployed. Two platoons of BGB personnel are on duty. Furthermore, local police and RAB members are patrolling the periphery,” stated Miah Mohammad Ashis Bin Hasan, Deputy Commissioner of the Prosecution Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

“There are no security concerns so far. We are being vigilant,” he said.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed six cases between 12 to 14 January, and submitted charge-sheets in all of them on 10 March.

The cases involve the alleged irregular allocation of Rajuk plots in Purbachal. For instance, one case filed on 14 January accused eight individuals, including Hasina, over a 10-katha plot allocation, with the charge-sheet later naming 12 accused.

Another case from the same day, named 15 accused, including Hasina and Joy, with the charge-sheet listing 17. A separate case filed on 12 January accused 16 individuals, including Hasina and Saima Wazed Putul, with 18 later named in the charge-sheet.

Earlier, on 31 July, the Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 framed charges in three of the six cases and issued arrest warrants for the accused. On the same day, the Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 framed charges in the remaining three identical cases.

The cases were sent to the trial courts on 20 July by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib after the accused failed to appear despite repeated summons.

Among the 23 accused in these three cases, the sole individual currently in custody is Mohammad Khurshid Alam, former member (Estate and Land) of Rajuk, who has been brought to court today, reports BSS.

Public prosecutor for the complainant ACC, Mir Ahammed Salam, has expressed confidence that the prosecution has successfully proven the allegations through witness testimony and documentary evidence against all 47 accused across all six cases, and is seeking the maximum punishment of life imprisonment for all.